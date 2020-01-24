Home NEWS Oscars 2020 nominations: Full list of nominees including Joker, Little Women and...

By
Mary Smith
Oscars 2020 nominations: Full list of nominees including Joker, Little Women and Jojo Rabbit
Joker, which has earned eight nominations

Films such as Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917 are leading this year’s Oscar nominations pack, with only men nominated in the directing category and a lack of diversity elsewhere.

The 2020 nominations echo those titles recognised by the Golden Globes and the Bafta nominations this month, along with the criticism aimed at the latter’s jury after no people of colour were nominated across all four Bafta acting categories and no women directors received recognition.

While Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) and Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory) received Oscar acting nominations, the rest of the nominees in all four acting categories were white, leaving Us actress Lupita Nyong’o and Golden Globe-winner Awkwafina among those snubbed. 

There could be success in store for Bong Joon Ho, however, the writer and director of Korean-language film Parasite, which received four nominations.

While Little Women received six nominations (for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Original Score and Best Supporting and Best Actress for Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan, respectively), the film’s director Greta Gerwig was noticeably absent from the Best Director category. Last year, Gerwig’s Lady Bird was nominated for Best Director but missed out on Best Picture. 

Commentators were also miffed at the absence of certain major A-Listers from the nominations list: Jennifer Lopez, for her supporting role in stripper thriller Hustlers and Adam Sandler for his role in Uncut Gems.

When are the Oscars 2020?

The Oscars ceremony itself will take place on Sunday, February 9.

Nominations in full

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

Little Women

1917

Marriage Story

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Joker

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Philips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet 

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story 

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Leading Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory 

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story 

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story 

Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman 

Joe Pesci, The Irishman 

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story 

1917 

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Animated Short Film

Dcera

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best International Feature Film Award

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Documentary Short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Achievements in Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Parasite

Achievements in Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Achievements in Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Achievements in Visual Effects

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Achievements in Make-up and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 1917

Best Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body 

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Original Song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story

I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman

I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough

Into the Unknown, Frozen II

Stand Up, Harriet

