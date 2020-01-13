oscars-2020:-netflix-scores-24-nominations

Netflix leads all studios with 24 Oscar nominations, beating last year’s total of 15. The Irishman and Marriage Story lead the way. Check out the full list!

Netflix has had to fight to be taken seriously at the big awards shows, and the 2020 Oscars field indicates the network is officially a force to be reckoned with.

According to the Oscars announcement, Netflix landed 24 Oscar nominations this morning, which is more than any of the traditional studios this year. Last year, Netflix had 15 nominations with 10 of them coming from one movie, Roma.

This year, Netflix has another movie with 10 nominations, but there were several other films that got the attention of The Academy this year. Most of the nominations will not come as a surprise but there are a few that will. Let’s dive into the list!

The Irishman

As mentioned, The Irishman came away with the most nominations of any film at the streaming giant. They were nominated in 10 categories, which matches the total that Roma received last year. After striking out despite five nominations at the Golden Globes, The Irishman will be hoping for better results at the Oscars.

The categories and nominees include:

Best Picture

Best Director (Martin Scorsese)

Best Supporting Actor (Al Pacino)

Best Supporting Actor (Joe Pesci)

Best Adapted Screenplay (Steven Zaillian)

Best Production Design (Bob Shaw and Regina Graves)

Best Film Editing (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Best Cinematography (Rodrigo Prieto)

Best Visual Effects (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli)

Best Costume Design (Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson)

Despite this long list of nominees, there is still an argument to be made that De Niro should have been up for Best Actor.

Marriage Story

Marriage Story was the second big winner for Netflix on nomination day. The divorce drama received six nominations including Scarlett Johansson’s first for a lead role. She also received a supporting actress nod for Jojo Rabbit this year.

Laura Dern won the Golden Globe for her supporting role and is the favorite to take home the Oscar as well.

Marriage Story’s nomination list includes:

Best Picture

Best Actress (Scarlett Johansson)

Best Actor (Adam Driver)

Best Supporting Actress (Laura Dern)

Best Original Screenplay (Noah Baumbach)

Best Original Score (Randy Newman)

The Two Popes

The Two Popes is the final movie listed among the multiple nominees this year. They had four nominations at the Golden Globes and, like the Irishman, came away empty-handed.

Best Actor (Jonathan Pryce)

Best Supporting Actor (Anthony Hopkins)

Best Adapted Screenplay (Anthony McCarten)

Other Nominees

The above movies were the three biggest winners on nomination day, but there were a few other nominees to round out the list for Netflix.

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Edge of Democracy

Best Animated Feature

I Lost my Body

Klaus

Best Documentary Short Subject

Life Overtakes Me

Of the above list, Klaus is probably the biggest surprise. The Christmas themed animated film beat out one of the surprise snubs this year in Frozen II. Frozen II was not as beloved as the original but was still expected to get a nomination.

Securing Oscar nominations appears to be a problem of the past for Netflix but how many awards will the steaming giant come away with this year?