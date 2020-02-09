Oscars 2020 LIVE updates: Billie Eilish hits the red carpet in Chanel while Billie Porter wears a glorious gold bodice
The red carpet has been rolled out at the Dolby Theatre and the biggest night in film is officially underway.
Returning for a 92nd year, the Oscars are taking place in Los Angeles tonight – and we’re bringing you all the updates late from the red carpet and ceremony.
The best films of the past 12 months will be honoured with 1917, Judy and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood all expected to pick up awards.
There could also be wins for Parasite, Little Women and Netflix’s Marriage Story.
See all the latest videos, pictures and news from the Academy Awards in the live blog below…
Live Updates
2020-02-09T23:43:15.590Z
Best actress in a supporting role nominee, Laura Dern, brought her mom, actress Diane Ladd, as her red carpet date.
2020-02-09T23:00:22.143Z
Florence Pugh, who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role as Amy March in Little Women, indulged in a face mask.
Comments
Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)
Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.
Community Guidelines
You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification
You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.
{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}
•
•
RSS
Loading comments…
{{#comments}}
{{sender.name}}
{{dateTime}}
{{{commentText}}}
Reply
{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}
{{posVotes}}
{{negVotes}}
{{#replies}}
{{sender.name}}
{{dateTime}}
{{{commentText}}}
Reply
{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}
{{posVotes}}
{{negVotes}}
{{#replies}}
{{sender.name}}
{{dateTime}}
{{{commentText}}}
{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}
{{posVotes}}
{{negVotes}}
{{/replies}}
{{/replies}}
{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}
{{#showMore}}
{{/showMore}}