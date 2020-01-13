oscars-2020:-joker-becomes-most-nominated-comic-book-movie-of-all-time

Joker has become the most Oscar nominated comic book movie of all time after notching eleven nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The total – which includes nods for Best Picture, Best Director for Todd Phillips and Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix – sees it surpass the record set by Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, which scored 8 nominations in 2009.

It is also the second year in a row that a film in the comic-book genre has been nominated for the top award, after Black Panther’s inclusion in the Best Picture category last time out.

In addition to the three nominations mentioned above, Joker also made the cut for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score and Best Cinematography.

It also did well in the technical categories, with nods for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

It remains to be seen how many of these nominations can be converted into wins – but it seems likely that it can count on at least one, with Phoenix currently the favourite in the acting category and Hildur Guðnadóttir’s score also being tipped.

The winners of the 92nd Academy Awards will be unveiled at a glittering ceremony on 9th February 2020, with the Academy once again opting to not have a host for the evening following the success of last year’s event.

The full list of nominees can be found here.