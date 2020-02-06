oscars-2020-gift-bags:-from-hawaiian-vacations-to-personal-training-sessions,-what-nominees-get-this-year

The hottest luxury and A List news

If you thought being an Academy Award-nominated actor was as glam as it gets, allow us to totally confirm all of your suspicions with a look inside the 2020 nominees’ gift bags.

Far from the party bags of your youth filled with candy necklaces and Play-Doh, the gift bags that this year’s Oscars nominees receive are valued at an estimated $215,000 and require multiple suitcases to be delivered, according to Forbes.

Though they aren’t actually affiliated with the Oscars (or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which presents the Oscars), the swag bags have been being gifted for nearly two decades by Distinctive Assets – a marketing company offering celebrity product-placement.

Each year, Distinctive Assets assembles gift bags for the Best Actor/Actress, Best Supporting Actor/Actress and Best Director nominees. This year, there are 24 recipients including Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. There are usually 25 recipients, but Scarlett Johansson has received nominations for both Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress.

So what exactly makes up a $215,000 gift bag? Well, there’s a reason it takes more than one suitcase to deliver all the goods. This year’s gift bags contain over 50 items, including multiple experiential offerings with some pretty high price tags.

Among them are an in-home cannabis-infused chocolate tasting (led by Coda Signature’s chef Lauren Gockley), 10 personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky and a one-year membership of matchmaking services from Drawing Down the Moon.

There are also multiple vacations like a Scenic Eclipse luxury yacht cruise for two (valued at just over $78,000) as well as a Cabo getaway from Auberge Resorts and farm-to-table restaurant Flora Farms. There’s also a five-night Hawaiian vacation from Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger Hotels and Resorts.

And if a regular vacation isn’t quite relaxing enough, there are two wellness retreats to try instead – a week-long stay at the Golden Door in San Marcos, CA, and a weekend of yoga, spa treatments and gourmet meals at 3D Luxury Wellness Retreat in Malibu. Plus, $25,000 worth of services like chemical peels and fillers at Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich’s Upper East Side office.

Of course, there are also more traditional gift items to fill those suitcases. They range from the super-luxe, like a custom stained glass portrait from artist John Thoman. Then there’s also the slightly more achievable, like Old Spice Ultra Smooth antiperspirant and Pepperidge Farm Dark Chocolate Milano cookies (my personal favourite on the list).

Basically, these gift bags bring new truth to the phrase, “It’s an honor just to be nominated.”