oscars-2020:-date,-host,-nominees-and-venue-details-for-the-academy-awards

The Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Grammys are all done and dusted, which means its nearly time for the main event.

In a matter of days, the red carpet will be rolled out for the Oscars as the biggest stars in Hollywood enjoy the annual celebration of the film world.

The 92nd Academy Awards will once again take place at Los Angeles’ iconic Dolby Theatre, with stars including Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Quentin Tarantino and Scarlett Johansson expected to attend.

While organisers themselves will be hoping the event goes without a hitch, the occasion has already been clouded by necessary debates over the lack of diversity on the nominees list.

As Hollywood prepares to dust of its glad rags, here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony…

Cynthia Erivo in Harriet (AP)



Despite more than a decade of the Awards being given out towards the end of February, this year’s ceremony has been moved forward and will take place on Sunday, February 9.

UK-based film fans hoping to follow the action will need to keep the coffee ready as the ceremony will start at 1am on Monday February 10, UK-time.

Who is hosting the event?

In 2019, the Oscars went without a host for the first time in three decades, after comedian Kevin Hart stepped down when homophobic tweets he posted nearly a decade prior resurfaced online.

The Academy has confirmed that they are taking the same approach this year, with multiple presenters handing out the accolades as usual, while promising other performances and surprises.

Karey Burke from Oscars ABC confirmed “there will be no traditional host this year” as the network ABC had been “extremely happy” with how last year’s ceremony had turned out.

Who will present the individual awards?

Famous faces traditionally hand the prizes out in pairs and while the groupings haven’t been announced, organisers have revealed the celebs who will be gracing the stage.

They include Little Women star Timothée Chalamet, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran.

Chalamet’s attendance has been confirmed (Getty Images )



Bridesmaids actress Kristen Wiig will also present a prize, as will Atlanta star Zazie Beetz, funnyman Will Ferrell, Wonderwoman Gal Gadot and Late Night star Mindy Kaling.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anthony Ramos and Mark Ruffalo complete the roster. duties.

Who is performing this year?

Popstar Billie Eilish has confirmed that after making Grammy history, she’ll br gracing the stage with her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas.





Other Oscar performers for 2020 include Harriet star Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Frozen voice actress Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman, who will all perform tracks nominated for Best Original Song.

Who’s nominated this year?

1917, Marriage Story and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood are among the films up for awards at this year’s Oscars.

The nominations were announced on Monday (January 13) afternoon and Todd Phillips’ much talked-about Joker film leads the way with 11 nods.

Sir Sam Mendes’ war epic has 10 nominations including Best Picture, while the filmmaker has also received a Best Director nod.

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood also features on 10 of the shortlists and despite controversy over whether its films should be eligible, Netflix has landed a stack of nominations thanks to Marriage Story, The Two Popes and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.

While Little Women has landed Greta Gerwig a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, the star has not received a nod in the all-male Best Director category. See the full list of nominees here.