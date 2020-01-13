oscars-2020:-british-actress-cynthia-erivo-could-make-history-as-youngest-egot-winner 

Only four years ago, Cynthia Erivo was in two minds about going to the US after landing her big break in a Broadway musical.

“There was a 50/50 chance whether I got on the flight. I was really, really frightened about leaving my family behind, leaving what I knew here behind. For hours before I got on the plane I was crying and crying,” the British actress has recalled.

Erivo is now thankful that she boarded the plane. Her Broadway role as Celie in The Color Purple launched her Hollywood career and set her on the path to two Oscar nominations.

Her performance in Harriet as the abolitionist heroine Harriet Tubman is shortlisted for leading actress. She also appears on the soundtrack, and has been nominated as singer and co-writer of Stand Up, which is in contention for best original song.

Moreover, if she wins the Oscar she will make history as the youngest performer to join the ‘EGOT’ club – a select group of artists who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony Award. Erivo has the other three for her work in The Color Purple.

Her recognition by Academy Award voters comes days after Erivo, 33, was snubbed by Bafta. The British organisation was roundly criticised for producing an all-white shortlist across the four acting categories.