oscars-2018:-best-original-song-nominees

Listen below to the five nominees up for this year’s Academy Award for Best Original Song. Winners of this year’s Oscars will be announced on Sunday, March 4, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. “Mighty River,” from “Mudbound”Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson

Time tells no liesIt keeps changing, and ticking, and moving, then passes byBut if you’re lucky, it will be kindLike a river flowing through timeSinger Mary J. Blige received two Oscar nominations this year – for co-writing this Best Original Song nominee, and for Best Supporting Actress, for her performance as Florence in this period drama about a sharecropping family in the post-war South.While the film unnecessarily veers at times towards the melodramatic, Blige’s acting performance is delicately shaded and real — and her musical performance of “Mighty River” is soulful and inspiring. “Mystery of Love,” from “Call Me by Your Name”Music and Lyric by Sufjan Stevens

How much sorrow can I take? Blackbird on my shoulder And what difference does it make When this love is over? Shall I sleep within your bed River of unhappiness Hold your hands upon my head Till I breathe my last breathOh, oh woe-oh-woah is me The last time that you touched me Oh, will wonders ever cease? Blessed be the mystery of loveSinger-songwriter Sufjan Stevens wrote two songs (including “Mystery of Love”) for Luca Guadagnino’s Best Picture nominee, “Call Me By Your Name,” about a teenage boy spending a summer in Italy who falls into a romance with an older man. The music captures the idealism, fantasy and disappointments of first love. And while the film is a memory piece, the music is ever-present, keeping the innocence and heartbreak of youth at the fore. “Remember Me,” from “Coco”Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Remember meThough I have to say goodbyeRemember meDon’t let it make you cryFor ever if I’m far awayI hold you in my heartI sing a secret song to youEach night we are apartAnderson-Lopez and Lopez previously won for “Let It Go” from the Disney animated film “Frozen.” For Pixar’s animated tale inspired by Mexico’s Day of the Dead, they contributed a lovely bi-lingual song about memory and family that is played in a variety of styles — including a lullaby, a boisterous ranchera song, and a romantic ballad. “Stand Up For Something” from “Marshall”Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren

It all means nothingIf you don’t stand up for somethingYou can’t just talk the talkYou got to walk that walk, yes you doIt all means nothingIf you don’t stand up for somethingFor Reginald Hudlin’s biopic of lawyer and future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren composed a song about ethics and dignity. Andra Day’s powerful performance elevates the song beyond the film’s 1950s storyline, to make it timeless. Lynn previously won the Oscar for “Glory” (from “Selma”). Warren has eight previous nominations.”This Is Me,” from “The Greatest Showman”Music and Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

When the sharpest words wanna cut me down I’m gonna send a flood, gonna drown them out I am brave, I am bruised I am who I’m meant to be, this is me Look out ’cause here I come And I’m marching on to the beat I drum I’m not scared to be seen I make no apologies, this is meThe song in the video clip above featuring Keala Settle, from the P.T. Barnum musical biopic “The Greatest Showman,” exudes pride and defiance about overcoming prejudice and ignorance. Like the film, it makes no apologies about not being subtle.The songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul previously shared an Oscar win (“City of Stars”) and a nomination (“Audition”) for “La La Land.”See also:Oscars 2018: Best Actress nominees – Watch excerpts of nominated performancesOscars 2018: Best Actor nominees – Watch excerpts of nominated performancesOscars 2018: Best Supporting Actor nominees – Watch excerpts of nominated performancesOscars 2018: Best Supporting Actress nominees – Watch excerpts of nominated performancesOscars 2018: Best Visual Effects nominees – Watch behind-the-scenes footage revealing FX secrets from the five Academy Award-nominated filmsOscars 2018: Best Original Score nominees – Listen to excerpts from the five nominated music scoresFor more info:oscars.org (Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences)oscars.com (Official site of Oscar telecast)Complete CBSNews.com coverage: The Academy AwardsComplete CBSNews.com coverage: Movies

