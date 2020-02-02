oscars-2018:-best-original-score-nominees

Vicky Krieps and Daniel Day-Lewis in “Phantom Thread.” The music by Jonny Greenwood is one of five scores nominated for the Academy Award.

Focus Features

Listen to excerpts from the five nominees up for this year’s Academy Award for Best Original Score. Winners of this year’s Oscars will be announced on Sunday, March 4, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

Water Tower Music

“Dunkirk” by Hans ZimmerChristopher Nolan’s story about the World War II evacuation of troops from certain death on the shores of Dunkirk, France, is chillingly taut in execution. Told from the points of view of service members and rescuers on land, sea and air, the film plays with an expansive camera frame and with sound to make the viewer feel claustrophobic — trapped, hemmed in, and desperate. As he has with Nolan’s films in the past, Hans Zimmer supplies a riveting tension. Operating with a string quartet, his rather avant-garde approach to an epic war film rejects the possibility of heroic or romantic music. Instead, tied to the rhythms of a ticking clock, the music reinforces the peril of its characters, and extends the suspense through the innovative use of “Shepard Tones” — an unsettling means to musically imply ascending chords that go on forever.

Excerpt: “The Mole” from “Dunkirk”

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Zimmer, whose Jewish mother escaped from the Nazis in 1939, didn’t have to go far to get at the emotional core of his score. “I wrote by going to the beach, picking up the sand, seeing the misery on that beach,” he told CBS News’ Mark Strassmann in August 2017. “You have to get a movie under your fingers. It’s as simple as that.”

Excerpt: “We Need Our Army Back” from “Dunkirk”

Your browser does not support the audio element.

“Dunkirk” marks Zimmer’s 11th Oscar nomination. He previously won for 1995’s “The Lion King.”

Nonesuch

“Phantom Thread” by Jonny GreenwoodComposer Johnny Greenwood, guitarist for the group Radiohead, had previously contributed a stunning score for director Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2007 film ‘There Will Be Blood.” The music was disqualified for an Oscar (Greenwood had debuted a chunk of it, “Popcorn Superhet Receiver,” prior to the film’s production), but thankfully Greenwood has been recognized for his sumptuous work here. The film, set in Britain in the 1950s, creates the world of fashion designer Reynolds Woodcock through strings and piano (at one point using 60 string players), with musical inspirations ranging from Bach and Vivaldi to 20th century masters like Messiaen and Penderecki, as well as jazz and pop figures like Bill Evans and Nelson Riddle.

Excerpt: “House of Woodcock” from “Phantom Thread”

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The track “Sandalwood” is reminiscent of the work of John Adams.

Excerpt: “Sandalwood” from “Phantom Thread”

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Greenwood was freed from composing directly to picture; some pieces were composed prior to shooting, some were character sketches that were extended or shortened once the film was edited.

Excerpt: “Phantom Thread II” from “Phantom Thread”

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Decca

“The Shape of Water’ by Alexandre DesplatA nine-time Oscar nominee (and an Academy Award-winner for 2014’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel”), Alexandre Desplat created a lushly romantic score for Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy of a mute woman who falls in love with a veritable Creature from the Black Lagoon. Though the film has the DNA of a sci-fi/horror film, the music hews closely to romantic fantasy, with a dream-like quality for its opening underwater scene.

Excerpt: “The Shape of Water” opening title

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The characters’ relationship is further depicted with orchestrations alternately quirky and sweeping. An accordion pops up from time to time (the creature hails from a South American river), while other instruments are muted — as how they might sound underwater.

Excerpt: “The Egg” from “The Shape of Water”

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Excerpt: “Watching Ruth” from “The Shape of Water”

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Walt Disney Records

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” by John WilliamsJohn Williams holds the record for Oscar nominations by a living nominee (51), and five of them have been for “Star Wars” films. (He won for the 1977 original.) The saga has been composed as a Wagnerian space opera, using leit-motivs for characters and concepts, those themes developing and melding over time as the saga progressed. For the latest entry, “The Last Jedi,” Luke Skywalker has forgone his Jedi Master past and retreated to life as a hermit on Ahch-To Island, where he is found by a young wanna-be apprentice:

Excerpt: “Ahch-To Island” from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Williams’ gift for action music is fully on display in the film’s opening scene, a spectacular space battle involving a perilous Resistance attack upon the First Order dreadnought.

Excerpt: “Escape” from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Williams’ character portraits are further developed in this meeting of Finn (introduced in the last film, “The Force Awakens”) and Rose, a feisty young woman who brooks no defiance.

Excerpt: “Fun With Finn and Rose” from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Varese Sarabande

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” by Carter Burwell A veteran of the Coen Brothers since their very first film (and stupefyingly never nominated for any of them), Carter Burwell loves character portraits for which he can craft elegant, simple musical environments. His orchestrations can be as quirky as the films themselves (his “Raising Arizona” score — banjo and yodeling — is a lark). Yet for Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Burwell keeps to the underlying sadness of the plot (a mother seeking justice for her murdered daughter) while ignoring the antics of some of the characters who seem blithely unaware of their limitations. (We see you, Sam Rockwell.)

Excerpt: “Mildred Goes to War” from “Three Billboards”

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Excerpt: “A Cough of Blood, A Dark Drive” from “Three Billboards”

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The reflective, soft melody and woodwind of “The Deer” is reminiscent of Burwell’s score for “Carol,” for which he’d earned his first Oscar nomination.

Excerpt: “The Deer” from “Three Billboards”

Your browser does not support the audio element.

See also: Oscars 2018: Best Actress nominees – Watch excerpts of nominated performancesOscars 2018: Best Actor nominees – Watch excerpts of nominated performancesOscars 2018: Best Supporting Actor nominees – Watch excerpts of nominated performancesOscars 2018: Best Supporting Actress nominees – Watch excerpts of nominated performancesOscars 2018: Best Visual Effects nominees – Watch behind-the-scenes footage revealing FX secrets from the five Academy Award-nominated filmsOscars 2018: Best Original Song nominees – Listen to the five songs up for this year’s Academy Award For more info:oscars.org (Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences)oscars.com (Official site of Oscar telecast)Complete CBSNews.com coverage: The Academy AwardsComplete CBSNews.com coverage: Movies

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.