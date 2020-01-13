oscar-winning-director-steve-mcqueen-is-absolutely-savage-over-‘so-white’-baftas:-‘i’m-fed-up-with-it’

Steve McQueen is seriously unimpressed with the ‘so white’ Baftas this year.

The awards have come under fire this week because not one person of colour has been nominated among the 18 male and female stars recognised in various categories.

The Oscar-winning director, 50, said he was ‘fed up’ with the lack of diversity, warning that the Baftas were at risk of turning into the Grammys – which he said ‘are of no interest to anyone’.

But seriously Steve, stop mincing your words. What do you really think?!

‘After a while you get a bit fed up with it,’ the 12 Years A Slave director told The Guardian.

‘Because if the Baftas are not supporting British talent, if you’re not supporting the people who are making headway in the industry, then I don’t understand what you are there for.’

He added: ‘Unless the Baftas wants to be like the Grammys, which is of no interest to anyone, and has no credibility at all, then they should continue on this path. If not then they have to change. Fact.’

Bafta director Emma Baehr appeared to blame the film industry for the lack of diversity, rather than Bafta itself, in a statement amid the backlash.

‘We’d have liked to have seen more diversity in the nominations, it does continue to be an industry-wide issue,’ she said.

‘I think more films need to be made, and entered, giving people a chance to see them. We’d absolutely like to see more diversity, but I also don’t want to take away from those celebrating today.’

Steve, however, dismissed any argument that the lack of representation is down to the industry as ‘nonsense’, saying there are many films with people of colour being made to ‘critical acclaim’.

The #BaftasSoWhite scandal was sparked when the all-white nominations came out last week – with Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie taking two noms each in the already-small categories.

There are also no female directors who’ve been recognised in the directing categories.

Awkwafina – who became the first Asian person to win best actress at the Golden Globes for her role in The Farewell – was snubbed, as well as awards season favourites including Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) and critically acclaimed Lupita Nyong’o for Us.





