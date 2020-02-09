oscar-winner-olivia-colman-dreams-of-playing-a-marvel-villain-but-worries-it’s-too-late

Olivia Colman is famous for playing queens but she’d not-so-secretly like to run the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She is the reigning Best Actress winner heading into tonight’s 92nd Academy Awards. Colman won for playing Queen Anne in The Favourite and now Judy star Renee Zellweger is the favorite to be the new Best Actress winner, with Joker star Joaquin Phoenix expected to pick up Best Actor.

Olivia Colman also plays Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown and had a great passive-aggressive turn on Fleabag. But a little while ago she said this when Vulture asked if there was a role she had yet to be offered that she’s keen on playing:

I’ve always wanted to play a Marvel baddie. I’m not sure I fit the mold, though. Like a powerful, extraordinary woman. Somebody with superpowers would be really fun, but I’m not sure how many middle-aged woman they have in Marvel.

I can’t imagine Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige would turn down a chance to have every-award-imaginable winner Olivia Colman in an MCU movie. She just turned 46 and I doubt that’s too old for a Marvel villain since Cate Blanchett just pulled it off in Thor: Ragnarok — and she’s now 50. (Do you think Colman wanted that role of Hela?)

If Michelle Pfeiffer, Marisa Tomei, Angela Bassett, and Gwyneth Paltrow can do it — whether Gwyneth remembers she did it or not — I don’t see why they can’t find a kickass role for the queen.

When Vulture said they’d love to see Olivia Colman in a Marvel movie, as a superpowered baddie, she responded with this:

Oooh, me too! Fingers crossed, both of us. I imagine that dream is gone, but that would be amazing.

Why should that dream be gone? Angelina Jolie is 44 and about to co-lead the MCU’s Eternals team. Salma Hayek, age 53, is right there with her. The MCU has ambitious plans for Phase 4 and Phase 5, with a lot of overlap into Disney ‘s shows. A ton of guys in the MCU are over 50 and I really don’t think age would be a barrier for Olivia Colman at all. Hollywood does tend to cast her even older than her age, though, so maybe that’s a concern. Frankly, they’d be lucky to have her.

What Marvel Comics role could she play? Hey, what about Leper Queen? Or Adriana Soria, aka Spider-Queen? Just trying to keep the queen train running.

Just recently, Harriet star and 2020 Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo said she’d love to be in a Marvel movie and her body is even suited to it. If you’re wondering what other celebs think about superhero roles, this gigantic Reddit thread collected some quotes that’ve been made over the years. People change their minds, but it gives you a rough idea of who has interest out there.

The 2020 Oscars air Sunday, February 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.