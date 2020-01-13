osbourne-backtracks-on-‘horrible’-story

Sharon Osbourne stunned fans last month when she made a shocking confession on television that she fired an assistant after he risked his life to save artwork from her burning home.

Now the 67-year-old co-host of The Talk has taken back what she said, claiming the story she told on BBC’s Would I Lie To You? in December wasn’t exactly true.

On the most recent episode of the CBS talk show, Ozzy Osbourne’s wife admitted her dramatic story was “exaggerated”.

“I told a true story about a fire I had in my house,” she said, People reported, referencing the fire that previously broke out in her home. “He (the assistant) went in, he got the paintings out. And then, just to be precocious, I said at the end of this little thing I was doing, ‘Oh, and then I fired him’.”

Osbourne claimed the story was a “joke” and said she decided to tell the tale because she was “on a comedy show”, according to the outlet.

However, Osbourne confessed that she actually did fire the same assistant 15 years later.

Osbourne’s original story caused a ton of backlash, with fans calling her a “horrible person” and claiming she deserved to be sued for the inappropriate axing.

In her original story, Osbourne claimed that the blaze began in her living room from festive candles. She claimed her rocker husband’s “arm and half his hair” caught on fire while the assistant was asleep in the guest room.

The talk show host then demanded the assistant should run into the fire and “find the dogs” and “get the paintings out”. After doing so, Osbourne originally claimed that the assistant was given an oxygen mask – only for her to take it from him, put it on her dog, and send him back into the blaze.

“Well, after this terrible night, he was not talking to me,” Osbourne told Brydon on the comedy special.

“Ozzy and I were recounting everything, we were laughing and laughing, and (the assistant) said: ‘I don’t see what’s funny about any of this’. He said: ‘I think I’m going to have damaged lungs’. So then I just said: ‘If you don’t think that’s funny, do you think this is funny? You’re fired’.”

