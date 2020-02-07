osasuna-vs-real-madrid-preview:-laliga-prediction,-tickets,-live-stream,-odds,-team-news,-lineups

Real Madrid will look to recover from their midweek Copa del Rey defeat away to Osasuna on Sunday.

Los Blancos crashed out of the cup competition on Thursday after a dramatic 4-3 defeat to Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu. They still however lead arch rivals Barcelona at the summit of La Liga by three points.

Date: Sunday 9 February

Venue: El Sadar Stadium

Kick-off time: 3pm

In Pictures | Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad | 06/02/20

Prediction: Osasuna 0-1 Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane will be expecting a firm response from his side after their midweek defeat with Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal and Casemiro all missing from the starting line-up that night.

The influential Brazilian midfielder is in line to return however and will help firm up the spine of that team.

Tickets

For the latest ticket information click here to visit Osasuna’s website.

How to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid

TV channel: LaLiga TV, available with Premier Sports as part of its channel bundle on Sky TV, and Premier Sports 2.

Live stream: Premier Player OTT streaming service​. You can also follow all the action on our match blog with Ben Hayward.

Betting odds

Osasuna to win: 5/1

Real Madrid to win: 4/7

Draw: 4/1

Odds provided by Betfair Exchange. Click here for more odds.

In Pictures | Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid | 01/02/2020

Team news

Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio are not expected to return despite featuring in training this week but Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez are expected to overcome the bouts of illness that ruled them out against Real Sociedad.

Raphael Varane is also expected to return in defence.

Possible Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane , Ramos, Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Vazquez, Isco, Benzema

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.