osasuna-vs-real-madrid-live:-laliga-commentary-stream,-team-news-and-latest-score-today

Los Blancos will be looking to bounce back at Estadio El Sadar this afternoon after being ousted from the Copa del Rey by Real Sociedad in a seven-goal, quarter-final thriller on Thursday.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have replaced Barcelona at the LaLiga summit and victory today would see them move six points clear before their fierce rivals travel to Real Betis later this evening.

Osasuna currently sit 12th after defeat to Villarreal and were beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid in September, with Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo on the scoresheet.

With kick-off scheduled for 3pm GMT, follow all the goals and action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog…

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Osasuna vs Real Madrid in LaLiga!

Team news

Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio are not expected to return despite featuring in training this week but Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez are expected to overcome the bouts of illness that ruled them out against Real Sociedad.

Raphael Varane is also expected to return in defence.

How to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid

TV channel: LaLiga TV, available with Premier Sports as part of its channel bundle on Sky TV, and Premier Sports 2.

Live stream: Premier Player OTT streaming service​. You can also follow all the action on our match blog with Ben Hayward.

Prediction: Osasuna 0-1 Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane will be expecting a firm response from his side after their midweek defeat with Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal and Casemiro all missing from the starting line-up that night.

The influential Brazilian midfielder is in line to return however and will help firm up the spine of that team.

