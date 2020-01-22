orlando-bloom-to-become-prince-harry-in-royal-family-parody-by-family-guy-writer

Orlando Bloom is turning into Prince Harry for a new satirical series from the Family Guy writers based on the antics of the Royal Family.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son Prince George will centre stage in The Prince, which will take on life of the Royals through the eyes of the six-year-old.

This includes attending school with commoners, navigating Buckingham Palace and the politics within its walls.

(So fully expect maybe a comment or two about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down from their royal duties.)

The animated series, originally created on Instagram by Gary Janetti, will see the show creator voice the young boy, with an all-star cast behind him.

Orlando will voice Prince Harry, with Billions star Condola Rashad as Meghan.

Harry Potter star Frances De La Tour will play Queen Elizabeth herself, with Game Of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon playing Prince William and Hot Fuzz’s Lucy Punch playing Kate Middleton.

Tom Hollander (Bird Box/Pirates Of The Caribbean) will play both Prince Phillip (who looks completely grey after a series of illnesses), as well as Prince Charles.

The show will first be released on US streaming service HBO Max.

Sarah Aubrey, head of originals at the service, said: ‘We’re so excited to bring the world Gary’s created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know — that George can be hilarious, shocking and surprisingly sweet.’

Speaking about the move, Janetti said: ‘I’m thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne.’

The Prince airs later this year on HBO Max.





