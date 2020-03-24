orland-park-olympic-hopeful-continues-to-train-at-home-during-pandemic

by: Ben Bradley

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 / 07: 48 PM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 23, 2020 / 07: 48 PM CDT

ORLAND PARK, Ill. – A gymnast from Orland Park hoping to go for gold is continuing to hold out hope that the Olympic games will eventually go on.

19-year-old Evita Griskenas has been training for the opportunity to represent her country since she was four. While qualifying for a chance to join Team USA, her chance was temporarily cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But when you train for virtually your entire life, and compete around the globe, giving up is not in your DNA.

Even when she is stuck to the house under the stay-at-home order, Griskenas is training.

“I have my gymnastics notebook,” said Griskenas. “I like journaling, I’ve written out everything I can possibly work on.”

As the IOC fought delays to the July opening ceremonies in Tokyo, some nations, like Canada, took it upon themselves to pull their athletes.

Senior IOC member Dick Pound announced Monday that the games will likely be postponed until 2021.

Griskensas remains optimistic as she continues to train in her basement, even adopting a roll of toliet paper into her training as a joke.

‘I’m an optimistic person so I’m not losing hope,” Griskenas said. “Whether it will be postponed, is not in my control, so I’m working on myself and on what I can work on. I’ve been doing it for so long. It’s just a part of my life whether I’m in a literal gym or not.”

Griskenas was competing for a spot on Team USA in Spain when she was forced to fly home earlier this month.

The Opening Ceremony was slated for July 24.