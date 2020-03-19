original-mortal-kombat-live-action-movie-comes-to-netflix-next-month

In a flawless victory for those who are stuck inside looking for something to stream, Mortal Kombat is arriving on Netflix in April. The 1995 video game adaptation may not be, by modern standards, what one would call a cinematic masterpiece, but people of a certain age undoubtedly have nostalgic feelings for it. A certain percentage of people probably still hear the movie’s title being yelled over a techno beat when they think of it, thanks to the song Techno Syndrome from the soundtrack. With that, now could be the perfect time to revisit it.

Netflix has released the titles that will be hitting its service next month. On April 1, April Fool’s Day, as it just so happens, Mortal Kombat will be available for subscribers to stream. The movie was directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, who would go on to helm the Resident Evil franchise, which is currently the most successful video game movie franchise in Hollywood history. Mortal Kombat, to say the least, wasn’t quite as successful, but it was one of the earliest attempts to bring a popular video game to the big screen. There was something of a steep learning curve, which studios are only just now starting to truly figure out.

Release in August 1995, Mortal Kombat was based on the hit 1992 video game of the same name. By 90s standards, it was a relatively big hit, grossing $122 million at the worldwide box office. It wasn’t exactly embraced by critics, as it currently sits at 47 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Plus, many of the effects don’t quite hold up, to put it lightly, when viewed through modern eyes. Still, it was enough to get a sequel going, which arrived in 1997 in the form of Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. The sequel was deeply panned, rocking just a 2 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and grossed just $51 million.

Mortal Kombat centers on Lord Rayden (Christopher Lambert) who handpicks three martial artists, a federal agent named Sonya Blade (Bridgette Wilson), a Shaolin monk named Lui Kang (Robin Shou) and action movie sensation Johnny Cage (Linden Ashby). Rayden mentors them and, after a series of intensive training, they are transported to Outworld, where an inter-dimensional fighting tournament is held. The trio is tasked with defeating the demonic warriors of the evil Shang Sung (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa) to prevent him from taking over the Earth.

This also provides fans an opportunity to revisit the past before the future comes calling. Warner Bros. is currently in post-production on a Mortal Kombat reboot, which is produced by horror master James Wan and will be R-rated. Commercial director Simon McQuoid is making his feature directorial debut with the adaptation. With any luck, it will learn some lessons from more successful, recent video game movies such as Rampage, Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog. In the meantime, the original movie will be available via the Netflix streaming service soon.

Topics: Mortal Kombat, Netflix, Streaming