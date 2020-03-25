orgasmique-gucci-ss20-has-arrived

Brand: Gucci

Season: SS20

Release Date: Available now

Buy: SSENSE.com

Editor’s Notes: Gucci is no stranger to the role of provocateur, and it picks the part up again for its Spring/Summer 2020 collection, which debuted in Milan late last year. There were many key, and often controversial, talking points, but on the less debated side of things, the Italian fashion house made sex and sensuality a theme of its runway.

The “Orgasmique” graphic that runs across the SS20 garments is an example. One highlight piece that gets this treatment is the cotton tan overshirt, which takes influence from traditional European workwear.

You’ll find a few of our Gucci SS20 highlight pieces below, but we’d recommend clicking through to take a look at the full range.

