oregon-woman-charged-with-ripping-hijab-off-student’s-head,-choking-her-with-it

January 5, 2020 | 4: 04pm | Updated January 5, 2020 | 4: 05pm

An unhinged Oregon woman tried to choke a Muslim student with her own hijab — then rubbed the religious garment on her genitals — after ripping it from the victim’s head, officials said.

Jasmine Renee Campbell, 23, was indicted on charges of attempted strangulation, harassment, criminal mischief and committing a hate crime on Friday after she failed to appear in Portland court.

The attack occurred Nov. 12, when Campbell allegedly snatched the religious headcover off of a 24-year-old Portland State University student.

Cambell tried to choke the woman with the hijab — then stripped down naked and rubbed it over her breasts and genitals.

She claimed that she wasn’t trying to hurt the student, had been drinking heavily and now is seeking treatment for a mental health condition — which is why she missed her court appearance, news station KPTV reported.

The victim, who is a foreign exchange student from Saudi Arabia, said she no longer feels safe wearing a hijab and now wears a hat to cover her head.

With Post wires