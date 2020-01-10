oregon-woman-accused-of-punching-boyfriend-for-leaving-her-dog-in-the-rain

January 9, 2020 | 11: 40pm

An Oregon woman was busted by cops after she punched her boyfriend in the face — twice — while the two were arguing about her dog, police said.

The suspect, 38-year-old Melissa Sue Morris, allegedly socked her boyfriend twice in the face on New Year’s Eve at about 6: 15 p.m. at their home in Myrtle Point.

Morris punched him because he left her dog outside in the rain, the boyfriend later told cops.

Officers who responded to the scene noticed a marble-sized welt and a scratch on his face.

Morris was arrested on a domestic assault charge.