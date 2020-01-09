orange-shortbread-recipe

These biscuits are great half-dunked in melted white chocolate, finished with a little candied orange peel.

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus chilling time | Cooking time: 15 minutes

MAKES

roughly 30 small biscuits

INGREDIENTS

200g salted butter, softened

100g icing sugar

300g plain flour

Zest of 1 large orange

½ tsp orange blossom water (optional)

Caster sugar for sprinkling

METHOD