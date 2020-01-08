orange-order-chief-mervyn-gibson:-repackaged-irish-language-act-unacceptable

One of Northern Ireland’s most senior Orangemen has warned that “hybrid language legislation containing the same powers as a standalone Irish language act” would be unacceptable to his organisation’s members.

Orange Order grand secretary Mervyn Gibson told this newspaper that “disguising sweeping powers that elevate one culture above another” in a piece of hybrid legislation would fool nobody.

“Any attempt to repackage a standalone Irish language act in this way won’t work,” he said.

“A hybrid act which treated, say, Irish, Polish and Ulster-Scots in exactly the same way is one thing.

“But if Irish was promoted above other minority languages in Northern Ireland, that would be unacceptable.”

Mr Gibson was speaking as talks continued at Stormont to restore power-sharing.

Sources said the two governments will table the text of a draft deal later this week.