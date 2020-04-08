orange-may-be-the-new-black-season-8-streaming-on-netflix??-the-fate-of-piper-and-her-mates!!

Orange may be the new black or OITNB is really a comedy drama American web television series. The famous producer and writer Jenji Kohan created this series, which is predicated on Piper Kerman’s biography. She depicts her experiences at the Federal Correction Institute, Danbury (FCI). The show was an excellent mixture of dark portrays and humour true to life instances.Orange may be the New Black is without a doubt Netflix’s longest running show. It had been Netflix’s 3rd original series after Hemlock Groves and House Of Cards. Hemlock Groves ended with 3 seasons whereas House of Cards ended with 6 season. Orange may be the new black simultaneously had 7 seasons with 91 episodes.Unfortunately, there won’t be season 8 for Orange MAY BE THE New Black. A couple of months later the premier of Orange May be the New Black season 6, the makers announced this decision. The crew posted A 60-second video of the cast members expressing their gratitude for the chance and experiences.Up to now, in line with the reports, Season 7 would be the last in the series. This ending could possibly be the final result of an agreement between your creators and Netflix. It may look unfair for a show with a much large group of fans to get rid of so abruptly. However the ending was brilliantly planned and implemented and appears to have completed at the proper point.Orange MAY BE THE New Black ended with a variety of hope along with tragedy. The fate of main characters had a happy ending but had not been exactly the same with various other characters. Piper moved to Ohio so be with Alex. Pennsatucky dies of because of drug overdose. Taystee gets renewed expect helping people. She creates the Poussey Washington Fund ,to greatly help women released from prison.Orange MAY BE THE New Black was among the implies that had humor in addition to reality compiled together. The story line and the interesting characters will be remembered by the audience. {We can anticipate a lot more awesome works from Netflix.|We can turn to a lot more awesome works from Netflix fo