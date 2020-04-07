orange-is-the-new-black:-will-people-get-to-see-its-season-8?cancellation,-cast,-accolades.-latest-updates!

There is some bad news for the lover of the series, but the bitter truth is that there will no more seasons of the show ‘Orange Is the New Black ‘. On October 17, 2018, the higher authorities were confirmed that the seventh season would be it’s last.The American comedy-drama- Orange Is the New Black or also popularly known as OITNB is a web television series that is created by Jenji Kohan and airs on Netflix. The series is based on Piper Kerman’s memoir of name Orange is the new black: My Yr in a Ladies’s jail in 2010. Netflix’s third original series Orange Is the New Black was a enamors hit and became one of the most-watched series on Netflix.The show was first premiered on Netflix on 11 July 2013 and ever since it was one of the best and longest-running shows on Netflix.the cast of the Orange Is the New Black were full with many talented actors such as Taylor Schilling as Piper Chapman, Laura Prepon as Alex Vause, inmate. Michael Harney as Sam Healy, a correctional officer.Michelle Hurst as Miss Claudette Pelage, inmate. Kate Mulgrew as Galina “Red” Reznikov, inmate. Jason Biggs as Larry Bloom, Piper’s fiancé. Uzo Aduba as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren, inmate. Danielle Brooks as Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson, inmate. Lea DeLaria as Carrie “Big Boo” Black, inmate. Elizabeth Rodriguez as Aleida Diaz, a former inmate. Jessica Pimentel as Maria Ruiz, inmate. Laura Gómez as Blanca Flores, inmate. Matt Peters as Joel Luschek, a correctional officer. Dale Soules as Frieda Berlin, inmate and lastly Alysia Reiner as Natalie “Fig” Figueroa, warden.The creator of the show already confirmed that the series had naturally come to an end. The show already launched its seven-season and received much loved by the audiences.Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Satellite Award for Best Cast – Television Series, Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and many more.