orange-is-the-new-black-season-8[exclusive-updates]:-check-out-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-more-details.

Piper Chapman, a New Yorker in her thirties lands herself in legal trouble when she’s convicted for a case that happened almost 10 years ago. She was involved with Alex Vause (her ex-girlfriend) in the case. The conviction topples her current life, affecting her relationship with her fiance, Larry.



When Piper is sentenced 15 months of imprisonment, she finds Alex in the prison too.



The two soon start to re-evaluate their relationship. A lot of flashbacks.

The Comedy-Drama series first premiered in 2013. It is one of the longest-running shows on Netflix. In 2018, the makers revealed that the series is about to conclude. However, being a cult favourite, Orange is the Black might renew again.

HOW THE SHOW ENDED?

The Season 7 aired on 26th July 2019. The women-centric show had a satisfactory ending as per the critics. The final season gave a justified closure to every character. Season 7 consists of 13 episodes.

WHAT HAPPENS IN SEASON 7?

In case you haven’t watched the final season, then you shouldn’t be reading further because there are spoilers ahead!

The GED Test: One of the most heartbreaking moments was when Pennsatucky dies due to drug overdose. She was paranoid about failing the GED test. Post her death, it is Taystee who finds out that Pennsatucky had actually passed the test.

Aleida and Daya in the prison: Daya turns into the ultimate drug mogul in the prison.Aleida, Daya’s mum, is arrested again for clouting Daya’s boyfriend. Aleida and Daya meet again in the prison and engage in a physical row. The next thing we know, Daya is dead.

Piper and Alex: When Piper’s imprisonment term comes to an end, she starts a new life.



She takes up a job at Starbucks and keeps on meeting with Alex once in a while.

Well, that’s a lot of spoilers! You can watch the final season to find out the rest! Happy Binging!