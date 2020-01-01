orange-is-the-new-black-creator-jenji-kohan’s-son-‘dies-in-tragic-skiing-accident’

Orange Is The New Black creator Jenji Kohan’s son has tragically died in a skiing accident at age 20.

The showrunner’s son Charlie Noxon was in Park City, Utah, on holiday with his father Christopher Noxon and two siblings, when he reportedly passed away following an accident on a ski trail on New Year’s Eve.

According to TMZ, a helicopter from the University of Utah’s Medivac Unit rushed Charlie to hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

A spokesperson told Metro.co.uk in a statement: ‘Park City Mountain regretfully confirms a serious incident which took place on the mountain yesterday, Dec. 31, involving a 20-year-old male from Sherman Oaks, CA.

“Park City Mountain, Park City Mountain Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Mike Goar, Park City Mountain Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

‘Park City Mountain Ski Patrol responded to a ski incident on an intermediate trail near Canyons Village. After further emergency care and evaluation, the man was pronounced deceased by Airmed.’

Summit County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed to Metro.co.uk that they are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man but have not released his identity.

Jenji, who has two other children – Eliza and Oscar – hasn’t publicly addressed the incident.

The 50-year-old is best known for her work on the Netflix drama which starred Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, and Natasha Lyonne, and aired it’s eagerly-anticipated final season in July 2019.

She also created dark comedy Weeds which Charlie appeared in an episode of back in 2008, according to IMDB.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Orange Is The New Black nearly had a very different ending with Piper Chapman

MORE: From coming out to helping mental health: How Orange Is The New Black changed lives





