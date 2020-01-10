Home NEWS Orange, crimson-leaf and pickled-raisin salad recipe

Mary Smith
Orange, crimson-leaf and pickled-raisin salad with olive and pine-nut dressing 
A vibrant salad with a punchy, chilli-spiked dressing

Credit:
Haarala Hamilton

Teamed with an olive and pine-nut dressing. The raisins taste even better if you leave them in their pickling liquid overnight.

Prep time: 25 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes

SERVES

Four to six

INGREDIENTS

For the raisins

  • 75g raisins
  • 125ml cider vinegar
  • 55g granulated sugar
  • ¼ tsp chilli flakes

For the salad

  • 6 oranges
  • 180g good-quality green olives, unpitted
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 40g toasted pine nuts
  • 1 ¾ tbsp white balsamic vinegar
  • 6 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 small heads of crimson chicory
  • ¼ small red onion, shaved into fine slices (you may want to use a little less)
  • Leaves from about 8 sprigs of mint

METHOD

  1. Put the raisins in a lidded plastic box or a glass jar with a vinegar-proof lid.
  2. Bring the vinegar and sugar to a boil in a saucepan, stirring to help the sugar dissolve. Stir in the chilli flakes. Pour the syrup over the raisins and leave to cool. Put the lid on and store in the fridge.
  3. Remove a slice from the top and the bottom of each orange so they can sit flat. Using a very sharp knife, work around each orange slicing from top to bottom to remove the peel – including the bitter white pith – in broad strips. Cut the peeled oranges into slices. I usually find that the final slice is a bit misshapen so I eat it myself. Leave the oranges slices to sit in a broad, shallow bowl.
  4. Remove the flesh from the olives using a knife. Put the garlic and pine nuts into a mortar and bash them a bit – you want the garlic to break down to a purée. Add the olives and bash again, but not too much. You want to end up with a mixture that is a purée with chunks of olive in it. Add the vinegar and olive oil and taste. You might want to add a little salt, but not much as the olives are salty.
  5. Separate the chicory leaves and put them in the bottom of a broad, shallow serving dish, or on to a platter. Put the orange slices on top of this and pour over any juice left behind. Scatter on about 1½ tbsp of the pickled raisins, the shaved onion and the mint leaves. Spoon on the dressing (you don’t need to toss the salad) and serve immediately.

