orange,-crimson-leaf-and-pickled-raisin-salad-recipe

Teamed with an olive and pine-nut dressing. The raisins taste even better if you leave them in their pickling liquid overnight.

Prep time: 25 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes

SERVES

Four to six

INGREDIENTS

For the raisins

75g raisins

125ml cider vinegar

55g granulated sugar

¼ tsp chilli flakes

For the salad

6 oranges

180g good-quality green olives, unpitted

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

40g toasted pine nuts

1 ¾ tbsp white balsamic vinegar

6 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 small heads of crimson chicory

¼ small red onion, shaved into fine slices (you may want to use a little less)

Leaves from about 8 sprigs of mint

METHOD