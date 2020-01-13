orange-county-coach-arrested-on-suspicion-of-inappropriate-touching,-police-say

A basketball coach at an Orange County high school was arrested Friday on suspicion of having inappropriate contact with a student, police said.

Elijah Kim, 30, who worked as a boys junior varsity basketball coach at Sunny Hills High School in Fullerton, was taken into custody about 3: 45 p.m. on suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 15, according to investigators.

Elijah Kim, 30. (Fullerton Police Department)

Earlier in the day, the mother of a 14-year-old student contacted the school to say that her daughter may have had “unwanted inappropriate contact” with Kim, the Fullerton Police Department said in a news release. The staff contacted police, who launched an investigation.

Kim was booked into the Fullerton Jail, where he was initially held in lieu of $20,000 bail. Police said Monday that he was no longer at the jail, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether he bailed out or was transferred to another facility.

Kim was also a substitute teacher for the Fullerton Joint Union High School District, police said, and investigators think it’s possible there are additional victims.

Anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Kim should call Fullerton Police Det. Joseph Zuniga at (714) 738-5361.