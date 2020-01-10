orange-and-walnut-cake-with-cinnamon,-cardamom-and-ginger-recipe

Citrus brings a jubilant burst of winter sunshine, just in time to pep up our flagging post-Christmas taste buds and inject some much-needed vitamin C when we’re feeling the January blues.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 45-50 minutes

MAKES

One 20cm cake

INGREDIENTS

Butter, for greasing

50g white breadcrumbs

250g caster sugar

100g walnuts, blitzed in a food processor until ground

1½ tsp baking powder

200ml sunflower oil

4 eggs

Zest and juice of 1 large orange

Juice of ½ lemon

1 cinnamon stick

3 cardamom pods, bashed

1 strip of fresh ginger, unpeeled

Crème fraîche or Greek yogurt, to serve

METHOD