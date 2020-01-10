orange-and-walnut-cake-with-cinnamon,-cardamom-and-ginger-recipe

Citrus brings a jubilant burst of winter sunshine, just in time to pep up our flagging post-Christmas taste buds and inject some much-needed vitamin C when we’re feeling the January blues.
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 45-50 minutes
MAKES
One 20cm cake
INGREDIENTS
- Butter, for greasing
- 50g white breadcrumbs
- 250g caster sugar
- 100g walnuts, blitzed in a food processor until ground
- 1½ tsp baking powder
- 200ml sunflower oil
- 4 eggs
- Zest and juice of 1 large orange
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 3 cardamom pods, bashed
- 1 strip of fresh ginger, unpeeled
- Crème fraîche or Greek yogurt, to serve
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas mark 4. Grease and line a 20cm round cake tin.
- Mix the breadcrumbs, 175g of the sugar, the ground walnuts and the baking powder together in a mixing bowl.
- Mix the oil, eggs and orange zest together, whisking well. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and stir to combine. Pour the cake mixture into the prepared tin and bake for about 45-50 minutes, until a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean.
- Meanwhile, make the syrup. Put the orange and lemon juice in a small saucepan with the remaining sugar, cinnamon, cardamom and ginger. Bring the pan to the boil, then simmer until the sugar has dissolved and the liquid has turned to a syrup, about three minutes.
- When the cake is cooked, remove it from the oven and pierce the top of the cake all over with a skewer or toothpick. Pour the warm syrup over the cake, discarding the spices, and leave in the tin for at least 30 minutes before removing to serve, with crème fraîche or Greek yogurt alongside.