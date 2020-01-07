orange-and-pistachio-cake-recipe

Orange and pistachio are great culinary companions and work beautifully alongside the soft richness of the cream cheese. Carve out a generous slice to have with your afternoon tea.
Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 50 minutes
SERVES
8-10
INGREDIENTS
- 90g pistachios
- 250g unsalted butter, softened
- 220g caster sugar
- 200ml fresh orange juice
- 2 tbsp finely grated orange zest
- 300g self-raising flour
- 4 large free-range eggs, beaten
For the cream-cheese icing:
- 250g cream cheese, softened
- 50g unsalted butter, softened
- 1 tbsp finely grated orange zest
- 185g icing sugar, sifted
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 190C/170C fan/Gas 5. Grease a 20cm square cake tin and line with baking paper.
- Put the pistachios in a small food processor and whiz to a fine crumb.
- Using an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugar together until pale and fluffy. Add the orange juice, orange zest and flour.
- Then add the beaten egg, a little at a time, and stir until combined. Reserve two tablespoons of the ground pistachios for decorating, then fold the remaining pistachios into the batter.
- Spoon the batter into the prepared baking tin and bake for 50 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean. Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin.
- Beat the cream cheese, butter and orange zest until smooth. Gradually add the icing sugar and beat until well incorporated.
- Remove the cooled cake from the tin and transfer to a serving plate. Spread the icing over the top and sprinkle with the reserved pistachios.
Recipe from A Simple Table by Michele Cranston (Murdoch Books, £14.99). order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk