oprah-winfrey’s-name-has-come-up-in-a-heinous-crime!-is-she-really-a-part-of-sex-trafficking-ring?-or-is-it-just-a-fake-conspiracy?-read-to-know-what-she-had-to-say-about-it.

It seems like popular personality Oprah Winfrey has been accused of a serious crime and the media mogul herself has posted on Twitter and clarified the air about these recent accusations.

Oprah Winfrey’s Name Is Associated With. A Big Controversial Rumor And All The Fans Are Shocked!

Firstly a rumor was doing around that Oprah like Tom Hanks has also been tested positive for COVID-19. However, this rumor is not the only one that has been associated with Oprah. Her name also came up with other Hollywood colleagues, had been arrested by law enforcement agencies for running a child sex trafficking ring.

The rumor has been created by a group named QAnon. Their real goal is to create and disseminate outrageous conspiracy theories on major social media platforms, as per the Washington Post.

Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 18, 2020

However, the media mogul has posted on her Twitter account and states that she just got a call regarding the allegation and she made it very clear that it is not at all true. She is just sanitizing and self-distancing from the rest of the world. She made it quite clear that she has no hand in this heinous allegation that is doing the rounds.

Fans were all very confused and created a Twitter uproar after this news spread like wildfire. Even Tom Hanks’s name also came up in this outrageous new allegation. Fans posted on Twitter about their shock and disbelief about the rumor which is too hard to digest. The rumor sure does makes us realize that it is useful to check the source of any news to understand its authenticity.