oprah-winfrey-thinks-she-and-stedman-graham-wouldn’t-be-together-now-if-they-had-married

Oprah Winfrey has been in a relationship with Stedman Graham since 1986, and with 34 years under their belt, that’s pretty impressive for Hollywood.

But the couple have never tied the knot, despite Stedman, 68, proposing after seven years together.

And Oprah has explained they never married – saying that if they had, they wouldn’t be together now.

In the February issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, the chat show legend said that moments after her man proposed in 1993, she had doubts.

Oprah said: ‘I realised I didn’t actually want a marriage. I wanted to be asked. I wanted to know he felt I was worthy of being his missus, but I didn’t want the sacrifices, the compromises, the day-in-day-out commitment required to make a marriage work.

‘My life with the show was my priority, and we both knew it. He and I agree that had we tied the marital knot, we would not still be together.’

Oprah, 65, and Stedman have made it work without a ring, though, with the mogul explaining that they have a ‘spiritual partnership – partnership between equals for the purpose of spiritual growth’.

Winfrey added: ‘Our relationship works because he created an identity beyond being “Oprah’s man”.

‘And because we share all the values that matter (integrity being number one). And because we relish seeing the other fulfill and manifest their destiny and purpose.’

How romantic.

Although, in the same interview, Oprah admits she wasn’t that impressed when she first met Stedman, so maybe he should give this column a miss.

Graham is a success in his own right, working in public relations before founding youth services non-profit AAD and S. Graham & Associates, a corporate and educational marketing and consulting firm.

He has also written a number of business and self-help books and is a successful public speaker on topics including identity and self-awareness.

Previously speaking to Ellen DeGeneres about their relationship, Stedman said: ‘Well, the thing about our relationship is, so I’m dedicated to her happiness, so that’s great for her and I want her to be the best she can possibly be and she’s done a pretty good job of doing that.

‘And so for me, I’ve been able to find my own happiness, my own skills, my own talents, my own abilities and I’m satisfied with that. I’m happy with that.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Kim Kardashian reveals even more fridges in her mansion after being dragged for ‘only stocking water’

MORE: Naked Attraction to meet Come Dine With Me in Channel 4’s most bonkers dating show yet





