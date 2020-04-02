oprah-winfrey-praises-new-song-from-drake-‘oprah’s-bank-account’

Drake, Lil’ Yachty, and DaBaby, recently dropped a brand new rap song called “Oprah’s’ Bank Account,” and the media mogul couldn’t be happier about it. Oprah, speaking with The Associated Press this week, exclaimed, “I love it. I love it. I love it!”

Reportedly, Drake and the aforementioned artists just dropped the new single and it’s currently number 23 on the Billboard rap songs chart. The track comes out on Lil’ Yachty’s new record, Lil Boat 3. The nine-minute music video features the rapper dressed up as Oprah, except with the name, Boprah.

Lil Yachty, as the mock-Oprah, interviews Drake and DaBaby in the clip. Winfrey said to the outlet that she hasn’t actually seen the music video for it yet, but it’s nice to be included in a Drake song “no matter what.” She added, “especially for your bank account, ok!”

Fans of the Toronto native know that the new track with him marks his 208th song on the all-genre chart. It landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last month. According to Billboard, the song pushed Drake past the Glee cast, who previously set the record with 207 songs.

In other words, Drake appears to be on top of his game right now more than ever. It looks like the rapper is also doing well in his personal life as well. On the 20th of March, Nick Markus reported on a post from the mother of Drake’s child, Sophie Brussaux, in which she shared pictures of their son together.

As most know, Drake shares a 2-year-old son with Adonis, who is 2-years-old. Fans of the “Hotline Bling” artist will remember a post from himself not long ago when he finally introduced the child to the world.

Oprah Winfrey, on the other hand, recently launched her own series on Apple TV+ in which she discusses the coronavirus that has taken ahold of the world, including the United States.

The news came not long after it was revealed Oprah was backing out of her executive producer position on a documentary revolving around the sexual assault allegations against Russell Simmons, the Def Jam Recordings co-founder.



