oprah-winfrey-addresses-rumors-her-estate-was-raided,-and-she-was-arrested-for-sex-trafficking

Late Tuesday night, Oprah Winfrey was forced to take to social media to deny a wild and bogus rumor that became the number 1 trend on Twitter.

It seems that because people are forced to stay home due to the coronavirus, they have a lot of free time on their hands.

And someone started the insane rumor that police raided a mansion in Boca Raton, Florida, where Oprah had been arrested on sex trafficking charges.

The insane conspiracy theory also claimed that Tom Hanks and Charles Barkley were also arrested.

After the story went viral, Oprah took to social media to address the matter: “Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided or arrested. Just sanitizing and self-distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe, everybody.”

The rumors seem to have been originated from an online message.

One person had this reaction: “A lot of the people asking WTF is going on with Oprah (‘she got arrested?!’) are posting funny reaction memes – and then those are getting a lot of likes and RTs because they’re funny. So it’s an inadvertent meta-trend…but now fringe trafficking rumor will get attention.”

Another commenter shared: “No, she’s not. She can tweet about this, but not tweet about her long time buddy Harvey Weinstein. 🤔”

This social media user stated:”Cannot imagine someone was bored enough to risk their life going to prison over an allegation for what I assume to be “entertainment”… Quarantine is boring but not that boring. 😂”

A fourth comment read: “Y’all are bored AF making up stories during quarantine 🤣ALOT of fakes news going around and people are just sooooo quick to believe it 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️”

This observer added: “People care about mental health unless they don’t like the person. Leave Oprah alone. Who would troll Oprah?? But we ship “prop” banknotes discreetly. Come, shop!!”

A hilarious critic chimed in: “I bet it’s Gayle tweeting for her while she’s in jail 😂😂 I can’t wait for the ‘Surviving Oprah’ docu-series drops. They got me saying free Oprah 😂😂😂😂 lol.”

It seems that people behind the rumors wanted to link the business mogul to her former friend, disgraced movie producer, Harvey Weinstein.



