oprah-shares-hilarious-update-of-her-bringing-stedman-banana-bread-after-forcing-him-to-quarantine-in-guest-house-(video)

Oprah and Stedman are happy with their relationship on their terms no matter how much people suggest that they should tie the knot. During the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is doing their part by quarantining for at least two weeks — even if that means separately as a couple.

During a Livestream via Instagram, Oprah revealed that she isn’t taking any chances. Although neither she nor Stedman has symptoms, they are self-isolating in different houses.

In a recent hilarious update, O can be seen bringing banana bread to her beau’s doorstep at the guesthouse as he peaks through the window.

Later on, Stedman is out for a walk while the media maven looks down from her window. She suggests that they can go for a walk but he has to keep a mandatory six feet distance — Graham seems cautious when he responds that he wouldn’t chance it.

This comes after Oprah interviewed Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre who have both tested positive for COVID-19. Sabrina faced some critics who felt that she could have prevented contracting the illness had she not been so close to the actor once she found out he had it.

Oprah told fans that she was the exact opposite of Sabrina who can risk it because she’s decades younger than her.

‘He’s at the guesthouse, because you all know I had pneumonia late last year…I had just gotten off of antibiotics last week, because I had a bronchial infection. So Stedman is like ‘What’s the procedure for coming home?’ The procedure is you ain’t coming and sleeping in my bed! And literally, he goes, ‘I’m not?’ And I go, ‘Have you not been paying attention to the news? Social distancing does not mean you go and sleep in the same bed with the person! When you just got off American Airlines!’’

It’s great to see the legendary journalist having fun while still taking the necessary precautions.



