oprah-reveals-stedman-is-self-quarantining-in-guest-house

The coronavirus pandemic has the world on pause and celebrities are included in the swift lifestyle changes. On Monday, Oprah Winfrey revealed that she and longtime partner Stedman Graham are taking the coronavirus mandates seriously.

While sharing her quarantine habits during an Instagram live session with OprahMag.com Digital Director Arianna Davis, Winfrey said Stedman has been quarantined in their guest house since returning from out-of-town.

Due to his recent travels and her health conditions, the pair sees it best to remain in separate quarters for the time being.

“’I don’t see what everybody’s getting so upset about!’ That’s what Stedman was saying…and that’s why Stedman’s at the guest house!” she said.

Winfrey admits that initially, Graham did not take the threat of coronavirus seriously. During his travels, he flew on multiple flights and hit multiple airports. Due to the social distancing mandates, Winfrey decided to follow procedures immediately upon his return.

Despite his prior thoughts and opinions on the pandemic, Stedman gladly agreed to quarantine for Winfrey’s safety.

“Stedman did not arrive from Chicago until Thursday, he had been speaking in St. Louis…he’d been on planes, so Stedman is like ‘What’s the procedure for coming home?’ The procedure is…you ain’t coming and sleeping in my bed!” Winfrey said.

“And literally, he goes, ‘I’m not?’ And I go, ‘Have you not been paying attention to the news? Social distancing does not mean you go and sleep in the same bed with the person! When you just got off American Airlines!’”

Winfrey wanted to make it clear that Stedman does not have the coronavirus or display any symptoms. The quarantine is a precautionary effort in case Stedman became unknowingly exposed to the virus.

She cites her compromised respiratory system as a cause for concern. Last year, Winfrey came down with pneumonia for which she just ended her course of antibiotics last week.

While in quarantine, Winfrey and her girls drop off meals to Stedman daily and visit the guest house to chat from a safe distance. Although Stedman is locked down in the guest house, Winfrey said she’s remained busy.

She has been enjoying television shows with her girls, reading books from Oprah’s Book Club and staying entertained with social media. She even made tequila shots for DJ D-Nice’s virtual party hosted on Instagram live.