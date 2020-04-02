oprah-herself-reacts-to-lil-yachty’s-‘oprah’s-bank-account’-with-drake-and-dababy

Oprah has long and widely been the subject of parodies, which mostly focus on her exuberance and generosity. The latest take on her came via Lil Yachty’s hilarious “Oprah’s Bank Account” clip. In the nine-minute video, Yachty plays an Oprah-like talk show host named Boprah who has sit-down interviews with the artists featured on the song, Drake and DaBaby. Now Oprah herself has offered a reaction to the song, and she’s a fan.

Although she hasn’t watched the video yet, Oprah is fully on board with “Oprah’s Bank Account,” telling the Associated Press, “I love it. I love it. I loveeeeee it! Yes, I love it! I haven’t seen the video, but it’s nice to be in a Drake song no matter what — especially for your bank account, OK!”

Meanwhile, Lil Yachty recently spoke about how his original intent for the song was to have Lizzo guest on the song, saying, “It’s so crazy because I originally wanted to put Lizzo on it. I sent it to her, and I don’t want to say she didn’t like it, because she never got back to me on it, which was cool. I understand people are busy.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.