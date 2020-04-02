oprah-donates-a-hefty-$10-mil-to-coronavirus-relief

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 20: Oprah Winfrey attends the Tribeca Tune In: Greenleaf at BMCC John Zuccotti Theater on April 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Oprah Winfrey is letting her money talk with a $10 million donation to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The huge announcement was made on social media Thursday (April 2) during a live conversation with Chef Jose Andres and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot.

$1 million of the lump sum will be donated to America’s Food Fund. Supported by Apple and the Ford Foundation, the fairly new relief fund co-founded by Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs, aims to provide meals to those who are having severe challenges during this time.

The remaining $9 million will go to a plethora of COVID-19 related relief efforts in communities across the country, including areas where Winfrey grew up like Tennessee and Mississippi.

“I was struck by the work these organizations are doing and while everyone’s priority right now is to stay safer at home, I know there are many of us looking for ways to help.” Oprah wrote on her Instagram. “I believe that America’s Food Fund will be a powerful way to make a difference for our neighbors in need and am committing $1 million to this fund to support those facing food insecurity.”

“I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up. For more on this Fund and how everyone can be of service, tap the link in my bio to watch this free AppleTV+ conversation.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities have been moved to dive deep into their wallets to support those who need assistance the most. Some celebrities in particular who have donated to COVID-19 relief are Jay-Z, Rihanna, Lizzo, Ciara and Russell Wilson, DJ Khaled, Ayesha, and Steph Curry, and counting.

Thank you, Oprah!