“opposition-unity-is-important”:-amartya-sen-on-citizenship-act-protests

Amartya Sen also said the student community has many issues to think about. (File)

Kolkata:

Economist and Nobel Laureate Dr Amartya Sen on Monday urged opposition to stay united on the issue of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“In any kind of protest, the opposition unity is important as it makes it easier for everyone. Unity is important if the protests are happening for the right reasons,” Dr Sen told reporters in Kolkata.

“Whatever is necessary needs to be done. But if unity is not there, then still we have to move on,” he added.

Earlier last week, Dr Sen had said that the Supreme Court should turn down the CAA upon being questioned about protests being held by students at many places across the country.

“The student community has a great many issues to think about. But the CAA in my judgment should really be turned down by the Supreme Court on the grounds of being unconstitutional. You cannot have certain types of fundamental rights of human beings, in this case, connected with citizenship, be related with religious differences rather than the things that really matter such as where you were born, and what the citizenship laws require you to do,” Dr Sen said.

Dr Sen argued for a better process of granting citizenship under which mistreated communities barring none would be able to apply and get Indian citizenship.