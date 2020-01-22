opinion:-state-officials-should-adopt-flexible-approach-to-looming-bag-ban

New York will soon implement a
statewide ban on most types of plastic grocery bags. As a co-owner of
two family-owned Bronx grocery stores, I am doing my best to prepare
my business, my employees and my customers for the dramatic change
that is coming.
But I am concerned about what I believe
will be the widespread negative impacts of this ban, which is so
extreme that is both unworkable and unreasonable.
There is an old expression: “Their
eyes are bigger than their stomach.” So too is New York’s new
law, which goes too far, too fast. The good news is there is an
example of a workable ban right here in this state. In January 2018,
Suffolk County banned thin plastic grocery bags, but also allowed a
variety of low-cost reusable bags made from durable plastic to make
sure customers who need a bag would have one.
This approach has worked. According to
a
March 2019 report, 1.1 billion fewer such bags were used in
Suffolk County during the first 12 months of its existence – a
reduction of almost 82 percent from the year before.
Paper bags are still an option, but
they are very inefficient, and they cost much more than plastic –
both for me and my customers. As part of the statewide ban, New York
City has opted in to a five-cent fee on paper. This is just another
new tax on consumers. Even if I can find enough paper bags for my
customers to have the option of paying for them, my bag costs will
still soar more than 400 percent.
Industry experts are predicting a run
on paper, and a resulting shortage, once New York’s plastic ban
takes effect. As a businessman, when I hear “expect shortages,”
I understand that to mean “expect higher costs and angry
customers.” I also expect checkout times to grow as customers opt
to either provide or purchase their bags.
Our stores are in diverse neighborhoods
whose residents are largely low-to-moderate income. My stores are
less than 12,000 square feet, and neither has a parking lot. Delivery
services are limited due to our store size. Most of my customers live
within just a few blocks. They walk to our stores carrying their
groceries – often several times a week, as many working-class Bronx
residents do.
After March 1, if shoppers show up
without their own reusable bag and we’re out of paper to offer
them, either they will have to purchase a much more costly reusable
bag from me, or worse, they will have to hand carry their groceries
home.
Keep in mind, none of the money
generated by this fee goes to retailers to offset our increased costs
for new bags or to administer the ban. If each paper bag costs me an
additional ten cents to purchase , I now have the added burden of
collecting, holding, and distributing fees quarterly back to the
government. Counties that opt in get to keep two cents of the five.
The other three cents will go to the state.
I am in the business of helping my
customers feed their families, not in the selling of bags. I cannot,
in good conscience, participate in this burden-shifting exercise.
This is one more thing – on top of rising labor costs – that we
as business owners have to absorb. Like all retailers, we have had to
change how we do business, including raising prices and cutting
labor. But, basic economics tells you that you can’t balance an
equation by always subtracting.
Nothing communicated by the state to
date gives me any hope that my small business – and others like it
– will be protected once the plastic bag ban is implemented. In
other words, it is small grocers and other retailers who will be left
holding the bag.
We care about the
environment and have made investments that make us greener but not
necessarily more profitable. We are part of the communities we serve
and try to be good stewards, but you have to be measured. We have
over 160 employees who depend on us to provide a good wage, union
benefits, and a healthy environment in which to live and work.
We cannot support this ban, and are
asking the state to compromise by allowing more durable reusable
plastic bags like Suffolk County does as an alternative. Plastic
bags are almost never single use in low to moderate income
communities, they are far too valuable to use just once.
A public hearing on these regulations
will be held on January 27 in Albany. If state officials and
lawmakers truly care about protecting small business owners like me,
and the working-class communities we serve, then they should consider
our feedback and act with prudence.
Salvatore M. Bonavita is President of Belmonte Markets and Management and co-owner of two family owned supermarkets in the Bronx.