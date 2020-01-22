opinion:-state-officials-should-adopt-flexible-approach-to-looming-bag-ban

Kate Ter Haar New York State’s ban on plastic bags takes effect on March 1. After that, according to the state DEC, ‘Consumers can use any type of reusable bag, such as one made of cloth.’

New York will soon implement a

statewide ban on most types of plastic grocery bags. As a co-owner of

two family-owned Bronx grocery stores, I am doing my best to prepare

my business, my employees and my customers for the dramatic change

that is coming.

But I am concerned about what I believe

will be the widespread negative impacts of this ban, which is so

extreme that is both unworkable and unreasonable.

There is an old expression: “Their

eyes are bigger than their stomach.” So too is New York’s new

law, which goes too far, too fast. The good news is there is an

example of a workable ban right here in this state. In January 2018,

Suffolk County banned thin plastic grocery bags, but also allowed a

variety of low-cost reusable bags made from durable plastic to make

sure customers who need a bag would have one.

This approach has worked. According to

a

March 2019 report, 1.1 billion fewer such bags were used in

Suffolk County during the first 12 months of its existence – a

reduction of almost 82 percent from the year before.

Paper bags are still an option, but

they are very inefficient, and they cost much more than plastic –

both for me and my customers. As part of the statewide ban, New York

City has opted in to a five-cent fee on paper. This is just another

new tax on consumers. Even if I can find enough paper bags for my

customers to have the option of paying for them, my bag costs will

still soar more than 400 percent.

Industry experts are predicting a run

on paper, and a resulting shortage, once New York’s plastic ban

takes effect. As a businessman, when I hear “expect shortages,”

I understand that to mean “expect higher costs and angry

customers.” I also expect checkout times to grow as customers opt

to either provide or purchase their bags.

Our stores are in diverse neighborhoods

whose residents are largely low-to-moderate income. My stores are

less than 12,000 square feet, and neither has a parking lot. Delivery

services are limited due to our store size. Most of my customers live

within just a few blocks. They walk to our stores carrying their

groceries – often several times a week, as many working-class Bronx

residents do.

After March 1, if shoppers show up

without their own reusable bag and we’re out of paper to offer

them, either they will have to purchase a much more costly reusable

bag from me, or worse, they will have to hand carry their groceries

home.

Keep in mind, none of the money

generated by this fee goes to retailers to offset our increased costs

for new bags or to administer the ban. If each paper bag costs me an

additional ten cents to purchase , I now have the added burden of

collecting, holding, and distributing fees quarterly back to the

government. Counties that opt in get to keep two cents of the five.

The other three cents will go to the state.

I am in the business of helping my

customers feed their families, not in the selling of bags. I cannot,

in good conscience, participate in this burden-shifting exercise.

This is one more thing – on top of rising labor costs – that we

as business owners have to absorb. Like all retailers, we have had to

change how we do business, including raising prices and cutting

labor. But, basic economics tells you that you can’t balance an

equation by always subtracting.

Nothing communicated by the state to

date gives me any hope that my small business – and others like it

– will be protected once the plastic bag ban is implemented. In

other words, it is small grocers and other retailers who will be left

holding the bag.

We care about the

environment and have made investments that make us greener but not

necessarily more profitable. We are part of the communities we serve

and try to be good stewards, but you have to be measured. We have

over 160 employees who depend on us to provide a good wage, union

benefits, and a healthy environment in which to live and work.

We cannot support this ban, and are

asking the state to compromise by allowing more durable reusable

plastic bags like Suffolk County does as an alternative. Plastic

bags are almost never single use in low to moderate income

communities, they are far too valuable to use just once.

A public hearing on these regulations

will be held on January 27 in Albany. If state officials and

lawmakers truly care about protecting small business owners like me,

and the working-class communities we serve, then they should consider

our feedback and act with prudence.

Salvatore M. Bonavita is President of Belmonte Markets and Management and co-owner of two family owned supermarkets in the Bronx.