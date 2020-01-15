opinion:-a-councilmember-on-why-he-opposes-the-southern-boulevard-rezoning

New York City Council Rafael Salamanca Jr. serves as Chair of the Land Use Committee.

Last

month, Churches United for Fair Housing (CUFFH) released a bombshell

report corroborating what many in New York City have long

thought: Neighborhood rezonings are directly responsible for

displacing thousands of residents of color in primarily low-income

communities.

The

report analyzes some of the significant impacts of the 2004

Greenpoint/Williamsburg waterfront rezoning and the 2003 Park

Slope/4th Avenue

rezoning, noting, for example, a decrease in 15,000 Latino residents

in Greenpoint and Williamsburg from 2000 to 2015 despite an actual

population increase of more than 20,000 during this time frame.

Hundreds of rent-stabilized units were lost in these neighborhoods as

well. And while these may have been unintended consequences of the

rezoning, this report brings to light a serious flaw in our land use

process.

The

lessons of this report should not go unanswered: The City needs to

fervently acknowledge the racial impact that rezonings have on a

neighborhood.

That’s

why I’m cosponsoring legislation alongside Public Advocate Jumaane

Williams, which would require a racial impact analysis in connection

with neighborhood rezonings.

It’s also why I’m opposing the Southern Boulevard rezoning!

When the Southern Boulevard rezoning study was first

announced two years ago, I participated in several community

deep-dive forums and held numerous meetings with City Planning to

understand the city’s intentions for the neighborhood. In each

meeting, I went in with an open mind in the hopes that I would hear

something that would convince me that this action would protect and

benefit my constituents. I made my position very clear from the

beginning: I could not support a rezoning that would displace the

very people who make my district what it is. As I spoke with my

constituents, a very real fear – now confirmed by the CUFFH report

– kept coming up: A neighborhood rezoning would accelerate rising

rents, price out residents and displace them from the very community

they’ve helped build, the community that I am proud to come from.

As

discussions about the rezoning with the mayor’s office continued

over time, it was evident our goals did not align. While I

prioritized downzoning large swaths of my district in order to

preserve the neighborhood context of areas that included two and

three family homes, the city was intent on upzoning major

transportation corridors, of which there are many in the South Bronx.

This would allow for taller buildings and greater density. With this

upzoning, I fear that the city could trigger a rush of developers

looking to purchase land and build thousands of unregulated units

along Southern Boulevard, Westchester Avenue and the Bronx River.

While City Planning touts the significance of mandatory inclusionary

housing creating permanent affordable housing in rezonings, the truth

is that MIH affordability only applies to a small fraction of the new

units created, with the rest of the units being market-rate.

Since my time on the Council, I have approved more than

6,700 residential units of affordable housing, with just under 5,000

of those being newly constructed. I am pro-growth, but for logical

local improvements created by reasonable development. Unfortunately,

I have seen the negative aspect of how irresponsible development can

lead to the gentrification of entire communities, displacing

thousands of low-income Black and Latino families and seniors who

make up the very bedrock of that which makes New York City who we

are. We cannot let that continue to happen, and we certainly cannot

let it happen in the South Bronx.

As

Mayor de Blasio once said, we can no longer tell the tale of two

cities. Rezonings such as the one proposed for Southern Boulevard

will ensure that tale lives on.

Rafael

Salamanca Jr. is the Council Member for the 17th District of the New

York City Council, representing the South Bronx and serves as Chair

of the Land Use Committee.