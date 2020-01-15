opinion:-a-councilmember-on-why-he-opposes-the-southern-boulevard-rezoning

Last
month, Churches United for Fair Housing (CUFFH) released a bombshell
report corroborating what many in New York City have long
thought: Neighborhood rezonings are directly responsible for
displacing thousands of residents of color in primarily low-income
communities.
The
report analyzes some of the significant impacts of the 2004
Greenpoint/Williamsburg waterfront rezoning and the 2003 Park
Slope/4th Avenue
rezoning, noting, for example, a decrease in 15,000 Latino residents
in Greenpoint and Williamsburg from 2000 to 2015 despite an actual
population increase of more than 20,000 during this time frame.
Hundreds of rent-stabilized units were lost in these neighborhoods as
well. And while these may have been unintended consequences of the
rezoning, this report brings to light a serious flaw in our land use
process.
The
lessons of this report should not go unanswered: The City needs to
fervently acknowledge the racial impact that rezonings have on a
neighborhood.
That’s
why I’m cosponsoring legislation alongside Public Advocate Jumaane
Williams, which would require a racial impact analysis in connection
with neighborhood rezonings.
It’s also why I’m opposing the Southern Boulevard rezoning!
When the Southern Boulevard rezoning study was first
announced two years ago, I participated in several community
deep-dive forums and held numerous meetings with City Planning to
understand the city’s intentions for the neighborhood. In each
meeting, I went in with an open mind in the hopes that I would hear
something that would convince me that this action would protect and
benefit my constituents. I made my position very clear from the
beginning: I could not support a rezoning that would displace the
very people who make my district what it is. As I spoke with my
constituents, a very real fear – now confirmed by the CUFFH report
– kept coming up: A neighborhood rezoning would accelerate rising
rents, price out residents and displace them from the very community
they’ve helped build, the community that I am proud to come from.
As
discussions about the rezoning with the mayor’s office continued
over time, it was evident our goals did not align. While I
prioritized downzoning large swaths of my district in order to
preserve the neighborhood context of areas that included two and
three family homes, the city was intent on upzoning major
transportation corridors, of which there are many in the South Bronx.
This would allow for taller buildings and greater density. With this
upzoning, I fear that the city could trigger a rush of developers
looking to purchase land and build thousands of unregulated units
along Southern Boulevard, Westchester Avenue and the Bronx River.
While City Planning touts the significance of mandatory inclusionary
housing creating permanent affordable housing in rezonings, the truth
is that MIH affordability only applies to a small fraction of the new
units created, with the rest of the units being market-rate.
Since my time on the Council, I have approved more than
6,700 residential units of affordable housing, with just under 5,000
of those being newly constructed. I am pro-growth, but for logical
local improvements created by reasonable development. Unfortunately,
I have seen the negative aspect of how irresponsible development can
lead to the gentrification of entire communities, displacing
thousands of low-income Black and Latino families and seniors who
make up the very bedrock of that which makes New York City who we
are. We cannot let that continue to happen, and we certainly cannot
let it happen in the South Bronx.
As
Mayor de Blasio once said, we can no longer tell the tale of two
cities. Rezonings such as the one proposed for Southern Boulevard
will ensure that tale lives on.
Rafael
Salamanca Jr. is the Council Member for the 17th District of the New
York City Council, representing the South Bronx and serves as Chair
of the Land Use Committee.