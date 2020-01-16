operation-options-open:-how-vladimir-putin-plans-to-retain-his-grip-on-power

The constitution of the Russian Federation is clear: no president may remain in office for more than two consecutive terms.

So come 2024 Vladimir Putin should – in theory – retire.

But few believe that the man who has ruled Russia for 20 years will find it easy to let go of the reins of power, even if he wants to. So how will he cling on?

Before January 15, there were three basic scenarios debated in the salons, bars, and think-tanks of Moscow: a repeat of his 2008-2012 job swap with Dmitry Medvedev, the prime minister; rewriting the constitution to lift presidential term limits; or an anschluss with Belarus to create an entirely new country.

Mr Putin’s dramatic announcement on January 15 has now offered clarity, and will have been met with a sigh of relief in Minsk. A forced merger seems to be off the table.

Instead, he is going for a complex amalgamation of the first two options.

As in 2008, Mr Putin appears to have declined the brusquely despotic option of remaining president for life. He will leave the Kremlin in 2024 as planned, and he will appoint a successor he believes he can trust.

But instead of a repeat of the “Castling” of 2008, he has outlined a radical readjustment of the balance of power at the centre of the Russian state that could ultimately create an entirely new role.