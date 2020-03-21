Open to do lesbian roles in web series: Kishwer Merchant

“We all were very shocked for the end came despite having higher numbers than many other shows on the channel. But yes, I guess our 1 .7 – 1.9 average was always below than what the channel expected from a super prime time property. They need a TRP of above 2 to sustain in the long run. Ironically had the channel delayed pulling the plug; we might have still been on the air for its replacement show Anupama is now on hold due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The show would have surely lasted a month or two more,” says the lovely lady to IWMBuzz.com.

Point out that the story did meander towards the saas-bahu route towards the end, and she shares “Yes, but then if ratings don’t come, what else do you expect? Most Star Plus shows are of the same variety, and even Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is no different. We did start differently. I remember when I first entered (replacing Tanaaz Irani), producer Sandeep Sicand told me that Nishi would be a very positive character. But then towards the end, her graph turned entirely black. But overall, it was a fun journey. Karan V Grover is an excellent actor.”

Looking ahead post the Coronavirus scare, Kishwer, who has been around for years, would like to try a lesbian lover role on the web.

But that would be bold, and you had stayed away from the same till now?

“I am looking to collaborate with big talented makers who will treat the subject aesthetically. Such guys don’t even need to go too bold,” she ends.