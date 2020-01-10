Home NEWS Open black-bread sandwiches with mushrooms, smoked fish and dill recipe

Open black-bread sandwiches with mushrooms, smoked fish and dill recipe

Mary Smith
Open black-bread sandwiches with mushrooms, smoked fish and dill 
These open sandwiches offer a taste of Russia 

Credit:
Haarala Hamilton

I ate these in a Moscow restaurant – Nikuda ne Edem – where the chef jokingly calls them ‘bruschetta’, despite the Russian bread and topping. If you can’t get black bread, use rye bread instead.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes

SERVES

Two

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 tsp sunflower oil
  • 10g butter, plus extra, softened, to spread
  • 340g button mushrooms, sliced
  • 60g smoked trout, skin removed, flesh flaked
  • 2 tbsp sour cream
  • 1½ tbsp mayonnaise
  • 1 tbsp dill, plus sprigs to garnish
  • 2 small or medium eggs, hard-boiled
  • 2 slices black bread or rye bread, halved
  • 3 small radishes, cut into matchsticks

METHOD

  1. Heat the oil and butter in a frying pan and sauté the mushrooms briskly over a high heat to get a bit of colour on them, then turn the heat down to medium.
  2. Season and continue to cook until the mushrooms have exuded all their moisture and it has had a chance to evaporate (otherwise you will have a horrible grey mixture when you add everything else). The mushrooms should be moist but not at all watery.
  3. Allow to cool, then mix with the trout, sour cream, mayonnaise and dill.
  4. Separate the yolks from the egg whites. Finely chop the whites and push the yolks through a sieve, keeping them separate.
  5. Spread the bread with a little butter, then pile the mushroom mixture on top, followed by the egg whites and yolks, some radish and sprigs of dill. Serve at once.

