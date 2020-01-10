open-black-bread-sandwiches-with-mushrooms,-smoked-fish-and-dill-recipe

I ate these in a Moscow restaurant – Nikuda ne Edem – where the chef jokingly calls them ‘bruschetta’, despite the Russian bread and topping. If you can’t get black bread, use rye bread instead.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes

SERVES

Two

INGREDIENTS

2 tsp sunflower oil

10g butter, plus extra, softened, to spread

340g button mushrooms, sliced

60g smoked trout, skin removed, flesh flaked

2 tbsp sour cream

1½ tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp dill, plus sprigs to garnish

2 small or medium eggs, hard-boiled

2 slices black bread or rye bread, halved

3 small radishes, cut into matchsticks

METHOD