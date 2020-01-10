open-black-bread-sandwiches-with-mushrooms,-smoked-fish-and-dill-recipe

I ate these in a Moscow restaurant – Nikuda ne Edem – where the chef jokingly calls them ‘bruschetta’, despite the Russian bread and topping. If you can’t get black bread, use rye bread instead.
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes
SERVES
Two
INGREDIENTS
- 2 tsp sunflower oil
- 10g butter, plus extra, softened, to spread
- 340g button mushrooms, sliced
- 60g smoked trout, skin removed, flesh flaked
- 2 tbsp sour cream
- 1½ tbsp mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp dill, plus sprigs to garnish
- 2 small or medium eggs, hard-boiled
- 2 slices black bread or rye bread, halved
- 3 small radishes, cut into matchsticks
METHOD
- Heat the oil and butter in a frying pan and sauté the mushrooms briskly over a high heat to get a bit of colour on them, then turn the heat down to medium.
- Season and continue to cook until the mushrooms have exuded all their moisture and it has had a chance to evaporate (otherwise you will have a horrible grey mixture when you add everything else). The mushrooms should be moist but not at all watery.
- Allow to cool, then mix with the trout, sour cream, mayonnaise and dill.
- Separate the yolks from the egg whites. Finely chop the whites and push the yolks through a sieve, keeping them separate.
- Spread the bread with a little butter, then pile the mushroom mixture on top, followed by the egg whites and yolks, some radish and sprigs of dill. Serve at once.