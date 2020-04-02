🔥Onward is coming to Disney Plus tonight🔥

CONJURING DAD – In Disney and Pixar’s “Onward,” brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) are given a special gift from their late father on Ian’s 16th birthday. But when an accompanying spell meant to magically conjure their dad for one day goes awry, they embark on a quest fraught with some of the most unexpected obstacles. Directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae, “Onward” opens in U.S. theaters on March 6, 2020. © 2019 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved. Are you ready to catch Disney Pixar’s latest offering? Onward is heading to Disney Plus tonight and here’s all you need to know.With theaters shut down around the country and kids at home, Disney is making things as easy for parents as possible. That includes the early release of Onward on Disney Plus. You can watch the new Disney Pixar movie is heading to Disney Plus (get a 7-day free trial here) tonight.While Disney is still getting used to new streaming service, most releases have been at around 6 a.m. ET. So, we’re looking at the same to happen here. That means those on the west coast get it at 3 a.m.This is certainly a movie to watch. Tom Holland and Chris Pratt voice two elf brothers in a world where magic has all but been forgotten about. There are certainly stories, but the majority of the world has opted to use modern-day items like phones, ovens, and cars. Magic is too unstable to use, but there is a little left.When the youngest brother turns 16, their mom gives them a gift that their late father left behind. It’s a spell to bring him back and it will only last 24 hours. However, when the spell goes wrong and only brings back the bottom half of him, the brothers head on a heartfelt adventure to bring him back in full so they get to see him (for the first time in the younger brother’s case).There’s a sweet tale of love and friendship. The things we think we need in our lives aren’t all that necessary after all. Sometimes, the things we’ve needed the most are right in front of us.You’ll laugh, cry, and squeal with excitement. This is the perfect movie for the entire family to enjoy. I got the chance to see it in theaters with my two girls, and they loved every second of it and still can’t stop saying one-liners and acting out scenes!Watch Onward on Disney Plus tonight.