Ontario teacher’s strike: How parents can get compensation

Ontario is entering another week of elementary school teachers across public and Catholic boards on rotating strikes and province-wide walkouts.

In response, the Ontario government announced mid-January that parents of children affected by the strikes could apply for financial compensation — up to $60 a day, according to Minister of Education Stephen Lecce.

As of today, the Ministry of Education has received over 361,000 applicants since the announcement. Parents can access the application online.

But who is eligible for this $60 a day compensation?

