only-greggs-in-cornwall-closes-and-pasty-lovers-celebrate

Cornwall is obviously famous for its pasties, and most locals have a favourite place to buy one (shout-out to Barnecutts in Wadebridge).

You can find a pasty in any town or village.

But you won’t find a Greggs – especially not now, as the only outlet in the south western county has now closed down.

The chain opened its first store just over a year ago, in Saltash Service Station.

However, it was branded ‘junk’ and ‘Satan’s franchise’ from people who have very strong opinions about their traditional baked goods.

A spokesperson for Greggs has now said: ‘We confirm that following a thorough review, the Greggs at Saltash Service Station closed.

‘We continue to look for new opportunity sites across the South West of England as part of our long-term plans.’

The chain has around 1,500 stores across the UK, but may think twice about trying to open in the pasty heartland again.

Ann Muller, a commercial pasty maker with 35-years-experience and owner of Ann’s Pasties, said: ‘It wasn’t on my radar, I’ve never been to a Greggs’ and I don’t know what they’re like.

‘People love a pasty in Cornwall. There isn’t a Cornish person around who doesn’t have a pasty at least once a week – and people like them traditional.

‘I don’t know what the competition is like in Saltash, maybe there’s lots of competition there and people are loyal to their established bakeries.’

Just heard someone say greggs make the best pasties and honestly I wanted to right hook her on behalf of Cornwall — luce (@_lucyj0yce) November 24, 2019

Upon hearing the news locals also said Greggs should have ‘stayed away.’

Carole Serbert wrote on Facebook: ‘We don’t want that slapped up junk down here anyway, we have hundreds of lovely eateries so no need for them.’

Shaun Norman added: ‘It was just stupid to open one in Cornwall anyway.

‘It’s obvious that Cornish people will use Cornish bakery’s where they can get a Cornish pasty rather than the st pasty slice from Greggs.

one of the main reasons I wanna leave cornwall is cos they’re so stuck up about their bloody pasties they won’t have a Greggs here so sad — flynn (@flynxa) January 14, 2020

‘They were never going to survive here.’

However, one Twitter user disagreed, writing: ‘One of the main reasons I wanna leave Cornwall is cos they’re so stuck up about their bloody pasties they won’t have a Greggs here. So sad.’

At the time of the Greggs’ opening, people in the area said it happened with ‘no fanfare’ and after two weeks of trading it still didn’t appear on Greggs’ website store locator section.