only-conor-mcgregor-would-hit-the-gym-wearing-a-$50,000-rolex

For most people, gym necessities include a towel, a water bottle, and possibly their phone for music. But in the wild world of Conor McGregor, it’s appropriate to hit the floor wearing a $50,000 Rolex.

McGregor shared a video on Instagram in which he sparred with a spinning contraption as the spectacular watch gleamed on his left wrist. The UFC star’s model is the platinum Day Date, which can be identified by its smooth ice blue dial and President bracelet. These rare grails can be bought pre-owned and would probably set you back somewhere between $35,000 to $50,000, if not more. It makes sense, then, to wear it while undertaking a strenuous activity that requires you to throw punches.

Rolex launched the Day Date in 1956 as the company’s first watch to indicate the day of the week, spelled out in full. There’s also a similar white gold version that comes in at a slightly less severe price point of around $14,000.

Perhaps the watch is a lucky omen for McGregor. He previously showed it off on the way to training in 2017.

