online-‘plays-in-the-house’-benefit-reading-series-to-launch-with-original-‘heidi-chronicles’-cast

The folks behind the daily online show Stars in the House, a series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley that features stage and screen actors singing and performing live from home to benefit The Actors Fund’s COVID-19 efforts, are adding Plays in the House to its line-up, matching performers and plays for livestream readings.

First up: a one-time only reunion of the original The Heidi Chronicles Broadway cast of the Wendy Wasserstein Tony- and Pulitzer-winning play: Joan Allen, Cynthia Nixon, Peter Friedman, Boyd Gaines, Ellen Parker, Joanne Camp, Anne Lange and Drew McVety.

The Heidi Chronicles will open the new Plays series today at 2 p.m. ET on the Stars in the House livestream channel. This one-time only Heidi event has been granted permission from André Bishop and Ben Wasserstein.

Related Story

Comcast CEO Donates Full Salary To Charity, Company Sets Up $500M Employee Fund

A new episode of Plays in the House will stream every Wednesday and Saturday at 2 p.m. – Broadway’s matinee time – beginning today and ending when Broadway reopens after the coronavirus shutdown. This Saturday, April 4, Plays in the House will feature The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife starring playwright and original cast member Charles Busch. Additional casting will be announced.

Future play readings will star Harvey Fierstein, Tony Shaloub, Brooke Adams and more. Director/writer Peter Flynn serves as the online reading coordinator for this series.

With the exceptions of the Plays in the House Wednesday and Saturday afternoon timeslots, the Stars in the House series will continue its twice-daily shows (2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET), with its mix of stage and screen star guests. This week, Stars in the House is featuring TV reunion episodes, with tonight’s show bringing together – remotely – the cast of Frasier: Kelsey Grammer, Peri Gilpin, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and Dan Butler. Earlier reunions this week included casts and creatives of Taxi and This is Us.

In addition to its twice-daily streamings (the episodes are recorded for subsequent viewings on the channel), audio of Stars in the House is broadcast daily at various times on SiriusXM channels Volume (channel 106) and On Broadway (channel 72).

Plays in the House will not broadcast on SiriusXM.

Since the first episode on March 16, Stars in the House has raised more than $120,000 to benefit The Actors Fund.