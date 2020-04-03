🔥Online food and drink courses: The London chefs, bartenders and wine experts doing video tutorials🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

Tempting as it is, you probably shouldn’t spend every waking hour of the lockdown watching Netflix.

Turn off Tiger King, because we have some other viewing material to entertain, enlighten and even teach you a thing or two during these strange days.

Seeing as we can’t head to restaurants and bars at this time, some of London’s chefs, bartenders and wine experts are looking to bring them to you by offering online masterclasses in cooking and cocktail-making, as well as interactive wine, beer and cider tastings.

From crash courses in pizza-making to tutorials from mixological maestros, these are the online masterclasses you need to tuck into during the lockdown.

The strangeness of these days seems to have gotten into our system. For the time being, we’re unable to post Instagram Live content on these pages, as the computer isn’t having it. Still, by clicking the Instagram links provided, you’ll get examples of all the classes mentioned.

Food

Bread Ahead

The carb-loaded masterclasses that Bread Ahead usually runs at its London bakeries have gone online. Tutorials so far have included hot cross buns, amaretti biscuits and pain de Campagne. Prefer to read rather than watch? They’ve also released an online cookbook, available to download from their website for just £5.

Where? Instagram Live, and then Stories for 24 hours (@breadaheadbakery)

When? 2pm on various days, check Instagram feed for dates of upcoming tutorials

breadahead.com

Officina 00

Have your local hoarders cleared the supermarket pasta shelves again? Old Street’s favourite new fresh pasta haunt is spilling its secrets via online tutorials on its Instagram account. The restaurant kicked off its series last week with a how-to on making cavatelli and a cherry tomato sauce to go with it – keep an eye on their Instagram feed beforehand, where they’ll post all the ingredients you need to cook along.

Where? Instagram Live, and then Stories for 24 hours (@officina00)

When? 5.30pm on various days, check Instagram feed for dates of upcoming tutorials

officina00.co.uk

Jason Atherton

One of the UK’s most celebrated restaurateurs may have had to close his seven London restaurants temporarily, but that hasn’t stopped him cooking. Jason Atherton is now leading his followers on a daily cook-along from his home, in a series called Social Kitchen Isolation. He’ll be showcasing recipes from around the world (and using up leftover ingredients from the previous night’s cooking) with recipes having already included Filipino chicken adobo, Ibizan-style pork stew, and French paysanne soup. Most of it’s live, but there are the odd posts with recipes, too.

Where? Instagram Live, and then IGTV (@_jasonatherton)

When? 5.30pm on various days, check Instagram feed for dates of upcoming tutorials

jasonatherton.co.uk

The Athenian

Greek street food connoisseur Tim Vasilakis is coming to the rescue of all those gagging for gyros. The Athenian’s founder will be taking to the restaurant’s Instagram on a weekly basis to show followers how to make dishes from its menu, including its signature souvlaki fillings, Santorini tomato croquettes, and a chocolate mosaico dessert.

Where? Instagram Live, and then IGTV (@theathenianuk)

When? Every Saturday, 7pm

theathenian.co.uk

Tom Kerridge

Michelin-starred pub chef turned TV favourite Tom Kerridge is on a mission to prove that cooking during isolation needn’t be a bore. His Lock Down Dinners series sees him concoct simple, family recipes largely from store cupboard ingredients and whatever he has in the fridge. Think tuna pasta with some added avocado and feta, a stir fry that can be made with whatever veggies you have to hand, and a chocolate mousse for pudding.

Where? Instagram, IGTV, (@cheftomkerridge), YouTube (Pub in the Park)

When? Every day (almost)

tomkerridge.com

Pizza Pilgrims

If you haven’t yet craved pizza during the lockdown, you will do pretty soon. Pizza Pilgrims has sadly had to shut up shop at all its restaurants – which hasn’t stopped it supporting the NHS – but it’s keeping fans fed in a roundabout way by teaching them how to make proper pizza on its Instagram account. Over the last week, it’s been dropping step by step videos showing how to make, cook and top its famous dough base, in what is now a four-part guide.

Where? Instagram, IGTV (@pizzapilgrims)

When? Available now

pizzapilgrims.co.uk

Morty & Bobs

Cheese toastie king Morty & Bobs are grilling, melting and squishing their way into your kitchen via Instagram, with tutorials on how to make its acclaimed sarnies. The series started with a classic cheese and onion affair, before branching out onto the sandwich shop’s signature mushroom and truffle toastie.

Where? Instagram Live, then Stories for 24 hours (@mortyandbobs)

When? Wednesdays, 2.30pm

mortyandbobs.com

Cocktails

Ryan Chetiyawardana

Ryan Chetiyawardana, also known as Mr Lyan, is known for his complex, time-consuming, ingredient-led cocktails – but during the lockdown, he’s focusing on giving us tips for making simple, but perfect drinks in our own homes. He’s recently made an appearance on paid-for tutorial programme Masterclass to share his mixological insight in-depth with Lynette Marrero. Alternatively, you can head to the Instagram account for his London bar Lyaness, where Chetiyarwardana is sharing tips on making DIY martinis and boozeless hot toddies (for free).

Where? Masterclass (two annual passes for £170), Instagram, IGTV (@lyanessbar)

When? Various days

mrlyan.com

The Booze Brain by The Savoy

Some of the top mixological minds in London – or indeed, the world – are coming together to share their expert tips with budding and experienced bartenders. The Booze Brain is the work of Maxim Schulte and Jo Last, bartenders at the Savoy’s American Bar and Beaufort Bar respectively, and the new platform invites spirit company founders, brand ambassadors and fellow bartenders including The Connaught Bar’s Agostino Perrone to share their tips and thoughts on the industry.

Where? Instagram Live, then Story Highlights (@theboozebrain)

When? Various days and times, weekly schedule announced on Sundays

thesavoylondon.com

Artesian

Top London bar Artesian is heading from the glamorous surrounds of The Langham hotel to your living room, thanks to its new series of Instagram tutorials. Starting with step-by-step guides to making a margarita and an amaretto sour by its award-winning manager Anna Sebastian, Artesian will be getting its bartenders to show viewers how to make their personal favourite drinks.

Where? Instagram, IGTV (@artesianbarlondon)

When? Various days and times

artesian-bar.co.uk

Salvatore Calabrese

Globally renowned London bartender Salvatore Calabrese – otherwise known as The Maestro – is imparting his considerable wisdom to all cocktail keenos who follow him on Instagram. Usually found heading up The Donovan Bar at Browns Hotel or working on his own Acqua Bianco liqueur, the former Dukes Bar legend is currently showcasing cocktail recipes from his home bar. Drinks masterfully made so far include a negroni, spicy fifty, and an eye-opening breakfast martini.

Where? Instagram, IGTV (@cocktailmaestro)

When? Every day (almost)

salvatore-calabrese.co.uk

Wine, beer and cider tasting

Quality Wines

This wine shop and bar is a sibling venue to Clerkenwell stalwart The Quality Chop House, and also adheres to the same virtues of excellence. After a short closure, they are now all set up for making contactless wine deliveries, and are also hosting Instagram Live wine tastings, working their way through the nine cases of wines they’ll be delivering. We’re currently on “Fine Fizz” with more on the horizon.

Where? Instagram Live, then Stories for 24 hours (@qualitywinesfarringdon)

When? Various days and times, weekly itinerary announced on Sundays

thequalitychophouse.com

67 Pall Mall

Wine-centric members’ club 67 Pall Mall is opening up its doors to all enthusiasts, by launching a free online series of masterclasses as part of a “Virtual Club”. Each hour-long session will be hosted by sommeliers and winemakers talking viewers through subjects such as the “golden years” of Burgundy and legendary Lebanese winery Chateau Musar, before finishing with an interactive Q&A.

Where? Zoom, available to access here

When? Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 6pm, full schedule available here

67pallmall.com

Hawkes

Bermondsey cidermakers Hawkes is reinvigorating its London taproom post-lockdown by bringing it into the homes of its customers. Founder Simon Wright will host a series of online tastings featuring the company’s various ciders – the schedule will be posted in advance on its website, allowing those planning to tune in the chance to order the corresponding ciders for delivery from the Hawkes website.

Where? YouTube (Hawkes)

When? Various days and times, full schedule available here

wearehawkes.com

Brewdog

The popular craft brewery now has 12 bars across London – if you’re missing your local haunt, you can now head to Brewdog’s Online Bar, which is hosting pub quizzes, Q&A sessions and tastings for its regulars. Events so far include a tasting of the non-alcoholic Brewdog AF range with Sober Girl Society and Brewdog’s Sarah Warman, as well as a recipe and beer pairing with DJ BBQ.

Where? Brewdog.com

When? Various days and times, upcoming schedule available here

brewdog.com